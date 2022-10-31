Editor’s Note: All candidates were invited to participate in this Q&A. These are the responses returned to The Item.
Rex Holland
Richards ISD Board Trustee Position 1
Holland has spent 11 years with the Walker County Sheriff Department, 15 years as owner RAM Construction, 30 years living in Richards School District, and 12 years on Richards School Board with six years as Board President.
Q: What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
A: To make our school safe and teach our children math, English, reading, writing, spelling, and history. And no pornography in our libraries.
Q: How would you describe an effective school board member?
A: Conservatives spending other people’s money work with other members and do not blindly follow Texas Education Agency suggestions.
Q: What is your vision for education in the community? How does it support the economy and quality of life in the community?
A: Teaching people to handle their own problems, believe in God and that the government cannot solve their problems. To be self-sufficient. That alone will improve the community.
Q: How will you engage the community to improve public schools in the district?
A: Community input on issues working with community leaders.
Q: What in your background leads you to believe that you would be an effective school board member?
A: Background in law enforcement, successful business experience, and 12 years on the school board.
Q: What are your three overall education priorities that, in a perfect world, you would accomplish during your time in office? How will you go about achieving them? Why are these the most important?
A: Teach the truth about sex at appropriate ages, there are only two sexes.
Teach the truth about history. History is what happened, right or wrong. Put our children’s education in the hands of our parents and school administration not the state or government.
Phillip Burnett
Richards ISD School Board Position 3
As a graduate of Richards who has three sons who graduated from Richards, and a wife who has taught there for over 40 years, Burnett feels that he has a distinct perspective on students’ educational and cultural journeys in the area. Through my work previously serving on the Richards ISD school board, the Wesley Foundation, the Scramble Heifer Program, and my local church, I have become familiar with the principles involved in organizational leadership and change that positively impact the lives of children.
Burnett said he understands that school board members are uniquely positioned to be leaders in improving the outcomes of students. Furthermore, using systematic problem-solving to create sustained improvements in school children’s learning should be the school board’s primary function. To that end, Burnett aims to kindle the foundation of trust between those tasked with the decision-making responsibilities of Richards ISD and the important stakeholders, who are the wonderful children and families of the district. A school’s character is more than its bricks, mortar, and steel, it is the people within who give it life and character.
Q: What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
A: The board’s primary responsibility is to collaborate with the superintendent to create sustained improvements in the lives of children and young people in the district. Particular attention should be placed on education, safety, and community involvement as board members guide the policies that shape the future of the school
Q: How would you describe an effective school board member?
A: An effective school board member closely monitors the pulse of the community, listening to each important stakeholder while focusing on improving the academic achievement of all students in the district. Board members must synthesize new information received from the public and translate it into real-world outcomes for the students and families of the school. Listening to the community is essential.
Q: What is your vision for education in the community? How does it support the economy and quality of life in the community?
A: The vision is to create a welcoming, vibrant community where all children and their families are welcomed and feel a true sense of belonging. Creating pride in the school and thus facilitating healthy growth which draws in the best and brightest personnel to teach our children. Doing so will support the quality of life that families have while contributing vital community expenditure which keeps the surrounding area’s economy healthy.
Q: How will you engage the community to improve public schools in the district?
A: As the district of Richards grows, it subsequently becomes more desirable for families to have their children educated within its boundaries. As a board member, I will help create policies to help meet these demands while contributing to the continuation of this positive growth.
Q: What in your background leads you to believe that you would be an effective school board member?
A: As a previous board member, I have experience and knowledge serving while navigating the important responsibilities delegated by the state of Texas to local communities.
Q: What are your three overall education priorities that, in a perfect world, you would accomplish during your time in office? How will you go about achieving them? Why are these the most important?
A: First, it is vital that during this time of expansion and growth the board gathers, monitors, and uses data to guide its policies and procedures. This does not necessarily include just testing and economic data, but both qualitative and quantitative information received from the community and educators.
This is important because the district is experiencing exponential growth, and this will further facilitate that increase while maintaining a sense of small-town Community. Second, the school must prioritize preparing students for the future. This includes continued investment in the school’s facilities and educational curriculum. Doing so will not only create immediate benefits but pay dividends as our students grow and in turn contribute to the Community.
Last but not least, the board must remember to partner with families, teachers, administrators, and other key educators to create a safe, healthy, and supportive learning environment for students.
Priority one is to strengthen connections and trust between home and school while balancing the awesome power endowed to the board by the great state of Texas.
Wendy Ramsey Graves
Richards ISD Position 4
Wendy Ramsey Graves is married to Larry Graves. Together they have three boys and two grandchildren. Graves is a graduate of Huntsville High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching and a Master of Education in School Administration from Sam Houston State University. The couple have resided in the Richards area for 30 plus years.
Q:What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
A: An effective school board should set clear budget priorities and communicate a focused vision with all stake holders. Keeping true to the board priorities and a common vision, the board is charged with: i. adopting goals to monitor the progress of student achievement: ii. adopting a budget that reflects the board’s priorities and set a tax rate that supports the budget and district needs while serving as a good steward of tax dollars; i. adopt policies and review the effectiveness; ii. provide transparency to gain community trust and support.
Q: How would you describe an effective school board member?
A: An effective school board member is one who is mindful that they serve as one of seven voices and may not speak for the board. A dedicated board member effectively communicates a clear vision and is an advocate for the staff, students and the community. It important that members not seek the position to serve an individual agenda, but work with fellow board members towards goals and priorities.
Q: What is your vision for education in the community? How does it support the economy and quality of life in the community?
A: As more families move to the Richards area, we see growth in our school district. Creating budget priorities to ensure that the board is mindfully expending tax dollars to make an impact on student achievement is key.
My vision is one that the community is highly involved in the schools and supports the students and the staff.
A school that is respected and supported by an involved community creates a community that provides quality of life to the residents.
Q: How will you engage the community to improve public schools in the district?
A: I believe that the trust and support of the community is crucial. Encouraging the community to attend board meetings and be involved creates an awareness of the celebrations and victories as well as the challenging decision that must be made by the board.
Transparency is essential in creating trust.
Many times, the decisions that need to be made are difficult, and having feedback from the community can benefit the board in making the decisions for the community. A supportive community is a key factor in the success of any school district.
Q: What in your background leads you to believe that you would be an effective school board member?
A: I believe I can offer an all-encompassing knowledge of education. I retired from public education after 32 years of service. During my career I served as a special education teacher, elementary and high school teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.
I also have taught classes for Sam Houston State University as an adjunct professor. I am currently affiliated with an alternative certification program as a field supervisor.
I believe that my experience and belief in public education will serve me well in this position.
Q: What are your three overall education priorities that, in a perfect world, you would accomplish during your time in office? How will you go about achieving them? Why are these the most important?
A: In a perfect world, I would hope that along with my fellow board members, we could support a common vision and set common priorities for the board. In a perfect world my priorities would be:
1. Connect with all stakeholders to build a positive relationship that supports the development of our students;
2. Highly compensate and maintain quality teaching staff;
3. Strategically support instruction by providing the best possible resources to improve achievement and ensure that all students are successful.
Highly effective teachers are critical to the success of our students. By supporting these teachers in and out of the classroom, I believe they can make a significant impact in a student’s life.
