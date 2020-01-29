Huntsville Classical Academy, a ResponsiveEd® school, will officially usher in the next chapter of providing educational options in the Huntsville community, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, January 31, at 9:00 a.m.
Families past and present, members of the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce, ResponsiveEd administrators and local officials will be in attendance to celebrate the newly constructed campus located at 7175 S State Highway 75 in Huntsville.
“We have been a part of the Huntsville community for 12 years and we are looking forward to many more in our new location and building,” said Robert Riggs, Superintendent of Huntsville Classical Academy. “It will be nice to see the familiar faces of families who have supported us over the years and helped make this possible.”
Only weeks old, the new 18-acre campus located at Highway 75, just north of Southwood Drive, offers students a state-of-the-art facility to receive a time-tested classical education.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Details:
Huntsville Classical Academy
7175 S. State Highway 75 Huntsville, TX 77340
Friday, January 31, at 9:00 a.m.
ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation operating more than 75 tuition-free public charter schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, visit ResponsiveEd.com.
