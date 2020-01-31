Students, faculty and staff flooded the bleachers and seats of the gymnasium at the newly constructed Huntsville Classical Academy in anticipation of Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The charter school started 12 years ago in a small section of Family Faith Church in Huntsville. Now, thanks to its partnership with Responsive Education Solutions, the academy is hoping for a bigger and brighter future in a new facility.
“We have been a part of the Huntsville community for 12 years and we are looking forward to many more in our new location and building,” said Robert Riggs, Superintendent of Huntsville Classical Academy.
Huntsville Classical Academy is a public, tuition-free charter school that offers a smaller atmosphere from the traditional public school. Charter schools like Huntsville Classical Academy are publicly funded, receiving funds from attendance, whereas typical public schools receive funds from property taxes and offer more as far as extracurriculars and transportation.
“We know that one education option doesn’t fit every family, and it doesn’t meet the needs of every student,” said Huntsville councilman Paul Davidhizar, who also serves as the provost for Alpha Omega Academy. “Parents need options, so I’m very proud that we have all of the educational options we have in this community. That is what parents want and that is what students need.”
The new 18-acre HCA campus is located on Hwy. 75 South in Huntsville. The facility offers students a state-of-the-art facility to receive a time-tested classical education.
