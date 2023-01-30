Rev. Jones new pastor of FUMC

Following a year in which First United Methodist Church of Huntsville was under the leadership of three pastors, a historic vote took place on whether to stay or leave the denomination. The church experienced the departure of many of its congregation. Members say they feel that the church has successfully weathered the storm and are embracing 2023 with a new pastor and “a renewed spirit.”
“I was baptized in this church and have been a member for 64 years,” said Mac Woodward, chairman of the church’s trustees. “Our church has faced many changes and challenges throughout its history. I believe that out of challenges come strength and out of changes there are opportunities.
“As we face a new year with our new pastor and dedicated leadership, we are prepared for the future,” he said. “With God’s blessing and guidance, our congregation will continue to serve the Lord and our community.”
The Reverend Karen Jones has been appointed the church’s senior pastor effective Jan. 1, 2023. At the time of her appointment, she was in an administrative role with the United Methodist Church as the North District Superintendent of the Texas Annual Conference with offices in Longview and Texarkana. Her responsibilities included overseeing the work of 98 churches in the district, presiding at local church charge conferences, supervising the work of pastors, and participating with the bishop in appointing clergy to district churches.
In October 2022, members of First United Methodist Church-Huntsville voted on whether to stay with the United Methodist Church or disaffiliate and join the recently-established Global Methodist Church.
The majority of the voting congregation cast ballots to leave but lacked the two-thirds majority required by the United Methodist Church to disaffiliate.
Following the vote many individuals, along with the church’s pastor, left First United-Huntsville, and Jones was sent to serve as pastor for the remaining congregation.
“The bishop and the cabinet know that the local church is the foundation of what the conference does,” she said. “Huntsville First is seen as a strategic church in the conference. This is the church that serves as the bridge between Houston and East Texas.
“One of my peers on the cabinet suggested that I had the gifts and graces to lead this congregation,” she said. “After deep conversations with the bishop, I agreed to leave the cabinet to serve the Huntsville church. I had missed being part of a single congregation and I missed preaching. I have served two other county seat churches and enjoyed the people a county seat attracts.”
Jones is undaunted by the task of shepherding a church that has recently experienced such a painful division.
“Many people did leave our congregation to start a church in the Global Methodist Church,” she said. “We wish them well. There is room for another expression of Methodism in Walker County.
“I do not believe the split will be difficult to move forward from,” she said. “People that remain have stepped up to lead and to serve. Their enthusiasm for being in the church is wonderful. We are seeking to find new ways to serve our community with the good news of Jesus.”
The return to the pulpit has been a comfortable transition for Jones who had served as senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Center for five years prior to her appointment as district superintendent. She had also served pastoral appointments in Liberty Springs, Geneva, McMahan Chapel, and Hemphill. While she was attending college at Stephen F. Austin State University, she was the youth director at Gilmer First United Methodist Church.
The move to Huntsville was also attractive to Jones who has family nearby.
“I missed my family,” she said. “Coming to Huntsville means that I get to live near my granddaughters.”
Although Methodist founder John Wesley authorized women to preach in the 18th century, and women in the Methodist denomination have been granted full clergy rights for more than 60 years, Jones is the first female senior pastor appointed to First United Methodist Church. However, Jones remarked that her gender has not been an issue, noting that other women have served in leadership positions at First Methodist throughout the years.
“I have been received very warmly by the congregation,” she said. “Although I am the first female senior pastor, this church has been blessed with women serving the church as associate ministers for many years.”
A native of Longview, Jones received a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics at SFA and taught in several East Texas schools while earning a Master of Education degree in counseling from the University of North Texas. Most of her public school career was spent in counseling, and she founded at-risk counseling programs in several districts.
She first felt the call to the ministry when she was 17 years old, but she did not act upon it initially.
“Like many ministers, I was a lot like Jonah from scripture running away from that call,” Jones said. “Also, at that time there were few female role models to follow and help one to understand what a woman in ministry would look like.
“I feel my years working as a counselor were ministry,” she said. “I was able to influence the lives of young people in a positive way who would never walk into the doors of a church to know they were valued. When I could no longer run from the call God had on my life, I entered seminary and the ministry in the United Methodist Church. I am so thankful for the work I have been called to.”
Jones attended Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University, graduating in December 2010. In her last year of seminary, she was awarded the Gilbert Ferrell Outstanding Methodist Studies Award given to an outstanding Methodist student based upon academic achievement, service to the church, and commitment to social justice.
She was selected as one of the first nine individuals to be part of the Perkins School of Theology’s Center for Preaching Excellence two-year cohort, which was launched in 2013.
Jones and her husband, Martin, were married for 36 years before his death in 2019. A graduate of Sam Houston State University, Martin was a retired high school choir director and served as the music and arts director at several churches throughout his career.
They reared two children, Melody and Martin ll. Melody and her husband, Jordan, live in Dallas where she is an interior designer. Martin is a graduate of Sam Houston State University where he earned a degree in business and finance. He owns Martin Jones All State Insurance Agency, and he and his wife Jennifer and their two children live in Huntsville. Jennifer works at attending to her family and is active in the Huntsville Junior Service League.
Although Jones has served as the pastor of First United Methodist Huntsville for only a month, she is excited about the future of the church.
“I see a renewed joy and vitality; an openness to doing ministry in fresh ways; a renewed commitment to the church and serving Huntsville and Walker County,” she said. “We have members who are active in most of the service organizations in this community. I believe that’s an expression of their love for this community and its people.
“We want to make a difference here,” she said. “We have a beautiful Community Life Center that is a part of our facilities. When it was built, it was built for the community as well as space for the congregation.”
