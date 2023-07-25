Restore Texas Ministries (RTM) is a live-in facility and trade school that helps men struggling with addiction to reclaim their lives through a Christ-centered curriculum. They provide mentorship and equal access to resources that make a definable difference in the lives of individuals. By fostering hands-on building instruction and emotional support, men in the program learn valuable skills and develop a work ethic that serves others in the community.
The current director, Chris Brawley, went through the program four years ago. He grew up in Rusk and has a background in managing large construction projects, making him a natural fit for teaching building and leading work crews.
“The rest has been guided by God and good instincts to expand the program in ways that benefit everyone involved,” Brawley said.
There are 15 men in the program, and Brawley hopes to double their capacity by the end of the year with a new dorm. They offer skilled labor for $14 per hour, contracting with local real estate agencies, landscape companies and property owners. They also sell firewood to earn their keep, and require each member to contribute earnings back to the facility.
Each morning they meet in the chapel of the church they built on site and open a discussion, and they also meet again in the evening. They pray together and eat meals together. They focus on authentic manhood, recovery, and financial responsibility. They use books like “The Armor of God” by Tony Evans and “Financial Peace” by Dave Ramsey to guide their studies, along with support and curriculum from the Overcomers 12 Step Program and Celebrate Recovery.
“We work with a lot of different ministries,” said Brawley. “I met Jamie Gennette, who was part of Veterans and Patriots United (VPU) while working with AIM Vets. He’s come a long way since he got here. The first thing we do is work on their personal relationship with Christ. Specifically learning to love and be loved.”
Gennette is a veteran, who suffered a great deal of personal loss on his journey, which helps him relate to the men this program is designed to help. The most valuable experience he contributes to RTM lies in understanding those who struggle with addiction.
“Pain and anger were a big part of my life,” said Gennette. “I lived with a lot of guilt and shame over things I had to do in the service. I thought I was good at hiding it but I was throwing all my opportunities away until I surrendered to God’s will and God’s way.”
Gennette grew up in Cedar Park and played baseball for Mary Hardin Baylor. His drinking resulted in the loss of his scholarship, which is what led him to join the military in 2001. He completed his service with the Marines in 2006, suffering from survivor’s guilt and not fully recognizing the impact of his anger and PTSD. He served two years in prison as a direct result of self medicating with drugs and alcohol.
While living in Tucson in 2011, his father passed away, and his grief sent him further down a path of self destruction. He attempted suicide several times and flatlined twice. Thanks to his lifelong friend Corpsman Randall Browning, he relocated to a sober living facility in Cleveland, Texas. Gennette landed a job and began the motions of putting his life back together but he was still battling addiction. He lost everything, including his home and the love of his life.
He was referred to VPU by Wayne Mason of New Heart of Texas Ministries who is the lead facilitator of Duty to Heal Retreat. While at VPU, Gennette became friends with Bubba Jacobs, which would later help him get to where he is now. But it would take quite a few trials to arrive at the person he was trying to become.
Gennette became the House Coordinator at VPU and was saved at Covenant Fellowship last November. But he was still putting God in a box and thought he could still imbibe. This brought on a bout of PTSD and depression, and he walked out of VPU. He stayed at Good Shepherd Mission for a bit and then went to West Oaks Veterans Hospital for 22 days, where they helped him find the correct combination of medications to manage his trauma.
He couldn’t return to VPU, but his friends were not about to abandon him. Jacobs spoke to the assistant director of RTM and secured a spot for Gennette, who finally surrendered himself to God and the program. Life looks a lot different now than it did at the beginning of the year.
The love of his life came back as he got sober and in June they were married in the RTM chapel. Jacobs celebrated his birthday and Gennette’s recovery that day by standing as the best man.
“Kellie has seen the worst and she has seen the best of me, even when I couldn’t see it myself,” said Gennette. “I can see now that a sober lifestyle is the only way I can be a protector and provider for my wife.”
Gennette will graduate from RTM this November, following through with his promise to complete the program before rejoining his wife.
“My relationship with God and the brotherhood I have with these men are what helped me get my life back,” said Gennette. “If I can save just one person, it’s all worth it. It’s about serving and giving back to them and this community.”
The network of support these men have built is making a difference for men like Gennette and others. Brawley says his Assistant Director, Sam Lemm is a big part of their success.
”Sam is one of the most humble people I’ve ever met,” said Brawley. “He is the type of person who can hold people accountable without malice. He does so with love. We don’t do power plays or people who think they’re better than others. We’re all in this together.”
They have graduated five people in the last year, which is the highest number achieved in Brawley’s time with the program. Graduates are encouraged to keep attending meetings once they move on to permanent housing and full time jobs. Even if they leave the area, Brawley keeps tabs on his brothers.
“I still check on guys who were in the program with me, because we want to continue to give them support down the road,” said Brawley.
To learn more about the program, or donate to the cause, visit their website at https://restoretexasministries.org/.
