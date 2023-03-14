County successfully passes audit
The Walker County Commissioner’s Court heard a request from Butch Davis, Director of Office of Emergency Management, for the construction of a new storage warehouse at a cost of $350,000 in regular session Monday, March 13.
“We are out of space in our current storage and need to be able to easily access and inventory all the property we have,” said Davis. “I have approximately 8,000 cots, 4,000 mattresses, 10,000 blankets and a mobile command unit in the storage, without climate control, which has resulted in some supplies having mold.”
County Judge Colt Christian said he spoke to some individuals in Montgomery County and they are willing to rent storage warehouse to Walker County for a reasonable rate. The Court discussed the problems related to access and traffic on Interstate 45 when a disaster has occurred.
“I am not willing to spend $350,000 on a facility,” said Commissioner Danny Kuykendall.
“The cost of building a warehouse will not get any cheaper,” said Commissioner Bill Daugette.
“How do we move forward to find a solution,” said Commissioner Brandon Decker?
Judge Christian agreed to meet with Davis and his staff this week to further review this issue.
Chris Pruitt, CPA with Patillo, Brown & Hill, LLP provided an overview of the audit conducted by said group for fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. A review of grants, netted no findings of non-compliance. The county took in 1.3 million more than expected and was able to rebound after the pandemic.
A brief discussion on the impact of the American Rescue Fund and how it affected the budget in a positive way.
The 16 items in the consent agenda were approved following discussion, clarification or modifications of several items.
The statutory agenda required the Commissioners Court to take action to approve a special electrical outlets for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Administrative Office, approve cost share and participation in the 2023 Annual HUB Vendor Show, upgrade credit card machines, renewal of Rapiscan Agreement and the purchase of a Kubota Tractor with attachments.
The Walker County Jail Plumbing Project is to address the damaged pipes, due corrosion and high levels of chlorine in the water. Staff recommended that a member of the Court attend future meetings to work on a solution. The recommendations will be brought back to the Court for consideration.
A motion for County Judge Christian’s office to develop and maintain a list of approved user of the Storm Shelter that are in compliance with the County’s insurance policy was approved.
The remaining action by the Commissioner’s Court was for Planning & Development. Two variances were approved and one denied. One wavier of fee variance was approved and one was denied.
The Commissioners Court meets in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. Huntsville. The next scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. March 27. These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information, log on to https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.