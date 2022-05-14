Two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Walker County Judge provided questions summarizing their visions and backgrounds for voters.
Colt Christian
A lifelong resident of Walker County and a true conservative. As a seventh-generation rancher in Walker County, Colt learned at an early age the importance of hard work, persistence, and personal responsibility. Colt successfully manages the family’s cattle ranch and a self-owned property management company all while growing his own successful catering business.
He earned both a Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree from Sam Houston State University. Colt serves on numerous boards and committees including President of Walker County Farm Bureau; USDA Farm Service Agency County Committee representing Walker, Brazos, and Grimes County; and the Walker County Fair Association Executive Committee. He has been actively involved in government policy discussions in Austin and Washington D.C. related to landowner water rights, eminent domain reform, securing Texas Borders, and protecting agriculture’s current tax treatments.
Active in the community, Colt is a lifetime member of the SHSU Alumni Association, SHSU Ag Alumni Association, and Walker County Fair Association. He has volunteered his time with many local organizations such as: Huntsville Junior Service League, Walker County Farm Bureau, CASA, Walker County 4-H and FFA, Huntsville Warrior Banquet, Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Special Olympics, HISD, NWISD, AOA, Huntsville Hospital, Walker County Fair and SHSU. Colt is actively involved in his church, Northside Baptist.
Question 1:
As a budget officer for Walker County, how would your management of Walker County’s finances reflect your service to local taxpayers?
I am an entrepreneur with over two decades of business management and leadership experience, I know what it takes to run a successful and economically sound operation to maximize efficiency and save taxpayers money. I am fiscally conservative, and I plan to put ideas into action that will limit government spending while allowing the county to build its tax base by attracting new businesses and residents with minimum government involvement. I will work with state and national legislators to find ways to offset the loss of tax revenue due to state and federal owned land in Walker County. As County Judge, I will work tirelessly to ensure your county government is transparent, fair, and accountable. I will stand firm in tough situations and will always put Walker County Residents first.
Question 2:
As the designated Director of Emergency Management in Walker County, how do you plan to address wildfire and flooding issues that persist within county boundaries?
I will ensure that Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator, has all the resources and tools needed to support emergency operations when disasters occur in our community. I will work directly with Emergency Management to improve our county’s mitigation plans to lessen the impact of natural hazards and reduce the effect on our citizens, property, and our environment.
As County Judge I will support the Office of Planning and Development’s efforts to acquire money from Houston-Galveston Area Council and other federal resources for flood mitigation projects in the county. I will work with local fire departments to ensure they are well equipped to provide quality fire and EMS services during large scale events as-well-as common day-to-day operations.
Also, to ensure rural area water needs are met, I will work with local water districts to secure grant funding for the installation of large water mains that can support fire hydrants in these areas.
Frank Olivares
It would be my honor to be elected as the Republican candidate, and eventually to serve as Walker County Judge. Through my previous and current roles on various boards, the Chamber of Commerce, as a first responder, and businessman, I have learned the valuable skills needed to be an effective and efficient County Judge. Likewise, through my Faith and witness, my role as a husband and father, as a Veteran, and Youth Pastor, I have further developed my ethics, morals, and conservative values that I stand by daily to lead a life that I am proud of. All of these roles have culminated to make me the ideal candidate for this position, and I hope and pray that I have your vote on May 24th for the Republican candidate for Walker County Judge. Your Voice! Your Vote! I love you in Christ Jesus!
Question 1:
As a budget officer for Walker County, how would your management of Walker County’s finances reflect your service to local taxpayers?
The County Judge presides over Commissioners Court, which is the governing entity who holds hearings as part of the county's process in adopting the budget each year. The management of Walker County's finances and their allocation is critical to the sustainability and growth of our county. Knowledge of the revenues and expenditures as well as assets and liabilities are key to making the best decisions when adopting any budget.
I am a citizen of Walker County and pay taxes, residential and business, just like each and every one of you. Being a business owner and having served in multiple roles where budgeting was a responsibility, I have become very familiar with the process of developing, implementing, and maintaining a budget to ensure the success and productivity of the entities I represent. My service to you as your County Judge is to adopt a fiscally responsible budget that keeps the set tax rate as low as we can to support our high expectations of services provided (Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS), infrastructure, growth, and future development that will benefit all citizens of Walker County. The same way we as citizens have to manage our personal or business budgets to accommodate for inflation, taxes and whatever else is being thrown our way in today's society have to be managed just as carefully and accurately.
Question 2:
As the designated Director of Emergency Management in Walker County, how do you plan to address wildfire and flooding issues that persist within county boundaries?
As the designated Director of Emergency Management in Walker County, the County Judge oversees the Office of Emergency Management for Walker County. This office has an Emergency Management Coordinator, Mr. Butch Davis, and his staff who facilitate the response for disasters in our county, including fires and flooding. Walker County also currently has a Walker County Community Wildfire Protection Plan in place. With the knowledge and efforts of Local Fire Departments, Local Governing bodies, The Texas Forest Service, and Federal Partners, they work together to minimize the loss of property and life of the citizens in Walker County.
As your County Judge, I will rely on Mr. Davis and his staff, as well as other key agencies, to guide the decisions made in keeping the communication and safety of our citizens a top priority. Being your County Judge is not a one man show - it is an office for an individual who can work well with a team of experienced, knowledgeable, and trained professionals (from the staff at the Courthouse to the Commissioners and other offices) for the common goal of keeping our county and its citizens safe.
