We have received unconfirmed reports of long wait times at select Walker County Polling Places.
According to the New Waverly Community News and Events Facebook page, only one voting machine is currently working at the polling place at New Waverly First Baptist Church.
Please note that voters may cast a ballot at any of 11 polling places across Walker County.
At last report, polling places at the Walker County Fairgrounds, Walker County Storm Shelter and Elkins Lake Clubhouse were minimal.
Other voting locations include:
• University Heights Baptist Church (15-20 voters at a time).
• Huntsville ISD Transportation Building (15-20 voters at a time).
• Cook Springs Baptist Church (less than 10 voters at a time)
• Northside Baptist Church (less than 10 voters at a time).
• Riverside United Methodist Church (less than 10 voters at a time).
• Calvary Baptist Church (less than 10 voters at a time).
• Walker County Annex (less than 10 voters at a time).
