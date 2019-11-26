Dr. Anthony Sutton, CEO and founder of MDI Prep, a preparation course for students desiring to enter health care graduate or doctoral programs, will be the guest speaker at Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The event is hosted by Minorities in Medicine, a student group at SHSU that supports and guides minority undergraduate students in their endeavors towards healthcare professional schools with the goal of diversifying the face of medicine.
Sutton was homeless in his senior year of high school. Despite the odds, he went on to study criminal justice at Lamar University. After ten years in law enforcement, he decided to follow his earlier dreams of becoming a medical doctor. While studying at UT Medical School, he became president of the Student National Medical Association and director of the Youth Leadership Forum, which ignited his passion for student mentorship and development.
Following graduation, he became a medical consultant for Holman Healthcare and used his training in community health to organize and address issues that affected underserved populations. He is now the founder and CEO of MDI Prep, a preparation course for students desiring to enter advanced degree health care careers and has authored a book, “See it Through, Hustle for Success.”
“I am looking forward to being on the campus of Sam Houston State University. I hope to inspire students to work hard to achieve their dreams of serving their communities in health care,”
Sutton said. “I hope to give advice as how to work hard and how to be prepared for entry into advanced degree programs after SHSU.”
The College of Health Sciences (COHS) and the College of Science and Engineering Technology (COSET) are cohosting the event.
“We are very pleased to co-host the event with the COHS,” said Anne Gaillard, associate dean for COSET. “When our students are preparing for entry into medical school or other health professions, we want them to have opportunities such as hearing from professionals like Dr. Sutton to give them all the advantages for success when applying for advanced degree offerings.”
SHSU is always looking to expand its great name in healthcare with opportunities like this event for students.
“We are proud to offer a comprehensive suite of degree programs here at Sam Houston State that will prepare students for careers in health care,” said Ryan Zapalac, associate dean for COHS. “Dr. Sutton brings a wide range of experience and background in the medical industry, and his perspectives will be invaluable for our students looking to pursue graduate or professional education in the health care and medical disciplines.”
The event is open to all students interested in health care careers and is scheduled from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in room 110 of the CHSS building. For more information, or to reserve your seat for the event, please email Carla.Clark@shsu.edu or call 936-294-1023.
