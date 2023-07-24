Remembering Sam Houston

Steamhouse to open to public
This month marks the 160th anniversary of General Sam Houston’s death. On Wednesday, July 26, the Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library will honor his memory by opening Steamboat House to the public after a special ceremony in the rotunda of the museum. Admission is free to the public for the entire day.
At 10 a.m the members of Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 will conduct a Masonic funeral service.
Following the ceremony, the Steamboat House will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Museum staff and partners from the Texas Historical Commission will be inside to talk about Sam Houston’s last days and 19th century mourning customs.
At 6:15 p.m. July 26, 1863, Sam Houston passed away from pneumonia in the downstairs parlor of the Steamboat House.
After his death, Margaret opened the family Bible and inscribed inside, “Died on the 26th of July 1863 General Sam Houston, the beloved and affectionate husband and father, the devoted patriot, the fearless soldier, the meek and lowly Christian.” The Bible and funeral announcement are part of the museum’s collection.
The day after Houston passed, a funeral service was held in the upstairs parlor of the home, followed by a procession to Oakwood Cemetery, accompanied by members of the local lodge.
Houston was a member of the lodge and this ceremony is a glimpse into what his service entailed at the time of his passing.
Houston originally became a mason when he was initiated into the Cumberland Masonic Lodge, No. 8 in Tennessee in 1817. In 1837, Sam Houston saw over the charter for what is now the Grand Lodge of Texas.
At the time of its inception it was called the Grand Lodge of the Republic of Texas, which chartered Lodge No. 19 in Huntsville in 1844.
Sam Houston became affiliated with Lodge No. 19 in 1854 and remained a member until his death. During his life, Sam Houston was arguably the most pivotal person in Texas history.
He was born in Virginia and grew up in Tennessee. At 17 he ran away and joined the Cherokee, creating ties and a reputation that would forge alliances throughout his military and political career.
He studied law, became an attorney, and was then elected to the US House of Representatives, where he served two terms. Houston was elected governor of Tennessee in 1827, but resigned two years later.
He returned to the Cherokee in Arkansas, where he had convinced them to relocate at the behest of Andrew Jackson. In 1832 while attempting to secure a treaty with the Commanches, he came to Texas and secured two land grants.
As he began practicing law again, he became involved with helping Texas become its own state within Mexico.
Houston was against declaring complete independence because he knew it would lead to war.
After Santa Anna imprisoned Stephen F. Austin, it became clear that fighting for independence was the only way to escape living under a dictatorship. At a convention on March 2, 1836, Texas was declared an independent republic and Houston was appointed commander of all military forces. Houston defeated Santa Anna and the Mexican army at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836.
That same year, Houston was elected President of the Republic of Texas. He condemned the brutal treatment of the Cherokees and refused to enforce the removal of freed slaves, which were very unpopular stances among lawmakers. He also opposed keeping Texas an independent republic out of concern for the state’s ability to protect itself against foreign powers. With the overwhelming support of its citizens, Texas became part of the Union in 1845.
Houston was elected as the Governor of Texas in 1859.
He was forced out of office in 1861 for refusing to take an oath of allegiance to the Confederacy, which had been formed in order to maintain the right to keep slavery intact. He returned to Huntsville the following year, and rented Steamboat House.
First known as Buena Vista, the home was built by Dr. Rufus Bailey, language professor at Austin College. It was relocated to the museum grounds in 1936 as part of the Texas Centennial Celebration.
Since then, the museum grounds have become a living history exhibit, hosting activities and events that honor his life and family. On Saturdays in August the museum staff will offer exhibits on blacksmithing, dueling, ice cream making and kick wheel pottery on the grounds as part of their Saturday Spotlight series. These exhibits are free to the public and offer opportunities for the whole family to enjoy and learn about history.
Sam Houston Memorial Museum is located at 1836 Sam Houston Avenue. To visit Steamboat House, enter the museum grounds at the 19th street entrance. Public parking for the event is at Katy and E. Don Walker Education Center, next to Pritchett Field on Avenue O.
For more information about events and activities, visit http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/ or contact the museum at 936-294-1832.
