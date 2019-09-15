A traveling memorial honoring fallen Texas soldiers is now available for public viewing at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas.
The wall was escorted by various motorcycle groups and law enforcement on Sunday afternoon to kick off a week of special events in Huntsville.
Remembering Our Fallen-Texas, a traveling photographic war memorial honoring Texas soldiers fallen since 9/11, will be open through September 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at no cost to the public. The expansive paneled wall features photos and stories of over 600 soldiers submitted by family members.
This is the wall’s first time in the Huntsville area, and is considered to likely be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity due to the cost of bringing the wall here.
"The wall is really a great way to honor our servicemen who gave the ultimate sacrifice," H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum board president Kenneth Lee said. "It's really a great thing to have this here in Huntsville."
Included in the week of events will be family day and veterans recognition day on Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with a spaghetti supper at the Walker County Storm Shelter from 6-8 p.m. A community wide church service and candlelight vigil will be held form 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, while Cooper Wade, a Houston based country musician, will be performing at Old Town Theatre on Thursday in conjunction with the events.
The week of events will be capped off with a remember and honor banquet on Saturday to honor 13 Gold Star families.
Tickets for a spaghetti supper are $10 for adults, $5 for kids and include a performance from Alpha Omega Academy Children’s Choir.
The Cooper Wade concert will be free to the public with sponsorship from the Lone Survivor Foundation. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Tickets for the Remember & Honor banquet are available at $50 each, with table sponsorships beginning at $350.
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas is located at 463 State Highway 75 N. in Huntsville.
