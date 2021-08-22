Branding is a lifelong tradition in Texas.
Since the 1800’s, Texas ranchers have used brands to identify their livestock and help prevent theft. While there is no law requiring you to brand your livestock, it is against the law to use a brand that isn't registered.
In accordance with Article 144.044 of the Agriculture Code, all brands must be re-registered every 10 years.
On Sept. 1, the Walker County Clerk's office will begin the process of renewals of livestock brands. The brands that have been previously recorded with the Walker County Clerk’s Office will expire on August 31.
Anyone with a registered brand will have until February 28, 2022 to renew their brand. Any person who does not re-register during this period, forfeits legal right to that brand. The brand will be available for anyone to register “open” on March 1, 2022, on a “first come” “first serve” basis.
The definition of a brand as defined by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is "mark plus location." It is important to know how to read your livestock. The location is as important as the brand itself. The same brand may be registered in the same county as long as the location on the animal is different. You determine the side of your animal by looking at the animal's hind side.
The State of Texas requires that brands be registered in the county or counties where the owner operates the livestock. You can also register earmarks, electronic devices and tattoos. To help guide ranchers through the brand re-registration process, the Walker County Clerk’s office has information online for your convince or you are welcome to visit them at the Walker County Courthouse.
More information regarding marks and brands, as well as the application for registration can be found here. The fee for brand registration is $26 per brand and 1st location and $5 per additional location.
