Are you registered to vote? All eligible Walker County residents are encouraged to register to vote by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to participate in the upcoming General Election Nov. 8.
To be a qualified voter, residents must be 18, a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state and never been convicted of a felony or had a judge revoke voting privileges for any reason.
Residents, who are not currently registered, are encouraged to stop by the Walker County Voter Registration Office, at 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114, and complete an application on or before the Oct. 11 deadline.
Walker County Judge
Voters will have a new Walker County Judge to choose with Colt Christian representing the Republican Party and Sherry McKibben representing the Democratic Party, in that order on the ballot.
City of Huntsville
The City of Huntsville passed Ordinance 2022-26 certifying Unopposed Candidates and canceling their need for an election. Council members are expected to be sworn in to their positions in November include Bert Lyle, At-Large Pos. 1, Karen Denman, At-Large Pos. 2, Vicki McKenzie, At-Large Pos. 3, and Pat Graham, At-Large Pos. 4.
New Waverly ISD
New Waverly ISD will be voting for Pos. 6 with Ed Walto and Ty Jones and Pos. 7 with Jurrell Gilliam and Leigh Anne Klawinsky on the ballot.
City of Riverside
The City of Riverside has five candidates on the ballot for three positions on the Council. Voters may choose one, two or three candidates, but are not required to mark all three. Those on the ballot are Tony Kuehl, Larry E. Dobbins, Jeff Simmons, Grace Laird, and Laura Phillips.
Richards ISD
Richards ISD has three positions up for elections. In Pos. 1, voters will have Rex Holland and Britney Ketkoski to choose from. In Pos. 3, voters will choose between Phillip Roy Burnett and Debbie Pool. In Pos. 4, voters will have Bonnie Stewart and Wendy Ramsey Graves to choose from. Beau Conner is unopposed for Pos. 2.
Sample Ballots are available in the Elections Department located at the Walker County Annex, or can be accessed online under the Current Elections link located at www.co.walker.tx.us.
Voters need at least one of the seven approved forms of photo identification to register to vote and to vote. Those include:
• Texas Driver License
• Texas Election ID certificate
• Texas Personal ID card
• Texas Handgun License
• U.S. Citizenship with photo
• U.S. Military ID card
• U.S. Passport
Confirm your voter registration status at www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote
If a voter is 65 years of age or older on Election Day, has a disability, is expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, is confined in jail, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day, the voter can apply to VOTE BY MAIL. Applications must be received by the Walker County Early Voting Clerk no later than 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, at Diana McRae, Early Voting Clerk, 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114, Huntsville, TX 77340.
Early Voting
Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
All early voting will take place at the Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 State Highway 75 North.
Unopposed Candidates in Walker County include:
Will Durham, Rep., Criminal District Attorney
Tracy Sorensen, Rep., County Court at Law Judge
Leslie Woolley, Rep., District Clerk
Kari Ann French, Rep., County Clerk
Amy Buckner Klawinsky, Rep., County Treasurer
Ronnie White, Rep., County Commissioner Prec. 2
Brandon Decker, Rep., County Commissioner Prec. 4
Steve Fisher, Rep., Justice of the Peace Prec. 1
Marcus Payne, Rep., Justice of the Peace Prec. 2
Randy Jeffcoat, Rep., Justice of the Peace Prec. 3
Stephen Cole, Rep., Justice of the Peace Prec. 4
Editor’s Note: The Item will be featuring candidates in the next few weeks in our print and online editions as Election Day approaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.