During National Preparedness Month in September, the Texas Gulf Coast Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting our communities, which have experienced wildfires and extreme heat.
Severe weather like this is part of a worsening national trend in which the American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago.
As rapidly intensifying, weather-related events pose serious challenges to its humanitarian work and the people it serves, the Red Cross has announced an ambitious national plan to take urgent action. With more climate-driven disasters upending lives and devastating communities, the organization is racing to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country, while also funding new international programs on climate response and preparedness, as well as minimizing its own environmental footprint.
Here in The Texas Gulf Coast Region, we are recruiting and training more volunteers to respond to disasters locally and across the country.
“As the frequency and intensity of disasters and extreme weather grow, more people need help more often,” said Charles K. Blake, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Texas Gulf Coast Region, American Red Cross. “Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster. That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks like hurricanes, flooding and wildfires in our community, but to also help families in need — both locally and in other parts of the country. Join us by becoming a volunteer or making a financial donation to support our disaster relief efforts.”
For National Preparedness Month, take three lifesaving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed — to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare. You can also deliver relief and care to families facing wildfires, flooding and hurricanes by becoming a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast/volunteer.html.
MOUNTING U.S. DISASTER RESPONSES In the first half of 2023 alone, the nation experienced an above-average 15 billion-dollar disasters. That’s all on top of extreme heat in The Texas Gulf Coast Region and other communities — which have made July the country’s hottest single month on record. What’s more, the U.S. is just now entering its typical peak time for hurricanes and wildfires, which wildfires have increased tremendously from last year.
So far this year we have responded to over 600 home fires across the Texas Gulf Coast Region and helped more than 2,000 individuals. Unfortunately, with the temperatures increasing every day and the lack of rain we do not think that the cases will decrease, rather they may increase in the days to come.
ADAPTING TO THE CLIMATE CRISIS As extreme weather disasters increase, more people need help from the Red Cross in the U.S. Nationwide, the organization is taking bold and thoughtful actions to adapt its services and grow its capacity by:
Enhancing large-scale disaster response services by bolstering the aid provided in emergency shelters and extending casework support to help people with the most recovery needs.
Expanding financial assistance to help more families with unmet needs and bridge the gap between immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery assistance.
Strengthening local partner networks in targeted areas that face a high risk of extreme weather and existing societal inequities with a focus on increased access to health and mental health services, nutritious food and safe housing for local families. Cameron County is one of 15 U.S. communities participating in this innovative Red Cross disaster resilience program to strengthen the capability and capacity of select local partners — both before and after disasters strike.
Growing its disaster workforce — comprised of 90% trained volunteers — to deepen its disaster readiness. This includes fortifying the critical infrastructure and technology that enables 24/7 response to disasters across the country.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
