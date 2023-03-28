Settling into a booth at the Cafe Texan on any given day for a hot cup of coffee or a glass of iced tea and a hearty meal was a ritual of comfort for the Huntsville community. Over a span of 24 years, John Strickland and his staff served consistently good food and provided some of the friendliest service in town. It was more than a restaurant. It was a local institution.
For generations of Texans, it was a frequent meeting place to catch up with friends and family over a generous plate of down home Southern food that tasted like it came from your grandma’s kitchen. The building itself is a historic location, welcoming guests continuously from 1936 to 2020. The pandemic forced a lot of businesses to shut down, but none were as heartbreaking for Walker County as the closure of this beloved cafe.
“My favorite thing about owning the cafe was the people, notably my employees and my customers’ love of the business. There are too many stories to tell, but it was the little things that made it fun,” said Strickland.
When Strickland closed in March of 2020, he had every intention of reopening, but in trying to decrease expenses while still paying his employees, he was put in an irreversible position. Many of the things that were grandfathered in became subject to current building codes when he followed the city’s requirement to cut off water service so he could cancel trash collection.
The cost of bringing the building back up to code was estimated at $80k on the low end. Strickland wasn’t ready to sell, but offers to buy were coming in from developers who were likely to convert the space to retail or rental property. Thankfully, a loyal customer named Vance Howard asked their mutual friend and local realtor Dalene Zender to help facilitate a better option.
“I was really pleased when I found out Vance wanted to buy the building and reopen it as The Cafe Texan,” said Strickland.
Since taking ownership, Vance and his wife Karen have been resurrecting the building and preserving its history. The Howards have been deeply invested in the Huntsville community for a number of years.
Vance has served the City of Huntsville as a Councilmember, Mayor Pro Tem, and as chairman of both city finance and emergency services boards.
He is also an active member and former president of the Huntsville Rotary Club. Together they fund a foundation geared toward philanthropy and run a financial advising firm.
Vance knew when they purchased the building that he wanted to open a museum. He didn’t really want to be in the restaurant business but he did want to honor Strickland and the public’s desire to see the cafe brought back to life. The compromise is half restaurant and half museum.
The concept will blend modern food and nostalgic images with impressive artifacts.
After an extensive search for the right person to run the restaurant, they found Tom Mangos, former chef of Flint Creek Steakhouse and the Cherokee Casino and Hotel in West Siloam Springs, OK.
“Tom is very detail oriented, and he is a great chef and manager,” said Vance. “We are hoping to establish a farm to table concept, but the bottom line is to serve the best food possible.”
No expense was spared in refurbishing the iconic location. The entire building was gutted down to the studs and refurbished with new wiring, plumbing and fixtures. On the restaurant side, banquettes will line one wall with standard tables down the center. The upper floors have been remodeled to house the offices for Howard Capital Management.
The project is nearing completion and the grand opening will be a private event in April, with the cafe slowly coming to life through a series of soft openings. The museum is set to open May 1. Their new website, CafeTexan.org will launch in the coming weeks, along with a new Facebook page.
Some of the original pictures that always hung in the cafe are newly framed, along with other historical prints from various collectors and the Walker County Historical Commission. The Howards also acquired a rare geological map of Texas to add to the decor. Printed in 1936, it’s one of only six in existence.
The food that was once a daily staple for area residents simply can’t be replicated, but the new fare should still please a large part of the community. The cafe will offer breakfast and lunch, with special dinners on occasion, featuring organically sourced ingredients, gluten free options, and a full bar. The interesting twist is that the restaurant will be run as a non-profit entity.
“This was never about money,” said Vance. “We are giving our staff above average wages and benefits and plan to serve a very nice meal at a fair price. But all profits will be given away to local charities.”
For the museum, the Howards were fortunate to be able to hire from within to fill the position of curator. Savanah Davis was already employed as a receptionist for the Howards when she heard about the new project. She has always been interested in history and had previously considered other positions as a curator. Davis was invited to a meeting to be vetted by advisors and proved herself worthy to care for the artifacts the Howards have collected. For Davis, the most engaging assignment to date was translating the history of Napoleon Bonaparte’s pistols from French into English. Purchased by the Howards from Sotheby’s France, they are some of the most valuable pieces in the new museum’s collection, which includes a lock of Bonaparte’s hair.
Another highly prized item is the combat uniform worn by U.S. Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell during his five day ordeal in Afghanistan, as depicted in the 2013 movie “Lone Survivor’’. He and his twin brother, U.S. Representative Morgan Luttrell graduated from Willis High School and both attended SHSU before serving in the military.
The museum boasts a U.S. flag that flew over Abraham Lincoln’s presidential campaign events in 1860 and two letters handwritten by George Washington. In order to further refine the museum’s exhibits, the Howards enlisted the help of former SHSU professor Sharon King in writing some of the informational pieces that accompany the artifacts.
An additional project the Howards have in the works is a coffee table book written by local author Michelle Lyons. The book features interviews with John Strickland and information about past owners in a photographic history of the cafe, with a foreword from Houston broadcast journalist Dave Ward.
“The Cafe Texan has a unique place as a cornerstone of the Huntsville community, with a long history that has been a part of both local and national news,” said Lyons.
The rebirth of this location is a testament to the tenacity of Texans; those who built it, those who kept it alive, and those who will care for it in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.