The Republican Party of Walker County hosted its annual Reagan Dinner on Tuesday, boasting its largest crowd to date, with 387 reservations for the evening.
“It was gratifying to see so much enthusiasm in Walker County for the Republicans,” said Linda McKenzie, County chair to the Republican Party of Walker County.
The Reagan Dinner honors the nation’s 40th president, Ronald Reagan, and has been a tradition for the Republican community for close to 30 years.
Members of the community, students from Sam Houston State University, elected officials, as well as candidates who will be on the March 2022 Republican Primary ballot, enjoyed a steak dinner from Humphrey’s Bar & Grill, while hearing from keynote speaker, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.
Miller is currently running for his third term as the state’s agriculture commissioner with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, despite recent rumors, that have since been laid to rest, speculating he could be seeking candidacy for Governor.
“Three different groups came to me and wanted me to run for governor and that was flattering, but I’m not finished as your Ag Commissioner, I still have projects that I’m tied to,” Miller said. “So I want to finish a few projects and maybe I’ll look at that again sometime.”
Miller took a break from his campaign to fill in for previously scheduled keynote Rick Perry, as the former Texas Governor was unable to attend the event in lieu of joining Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for an interview with Newsmax.
The agriculture commissioner captivated his audience with a colorful speech, discussing his duties, the future of Texas agriculture and his relationship with the former president.
“I think people were excited last night because he was vibrant, but yet they learned some things,” McKenzie said.
The event raised funds for the Walker County Republican Women’s club through a dessert silent auction, collecting close to $5,000, which typically go towards benefiting service projects, including state law enforcement and general election candidates.
“It was a great event and it was wonderful to see like-minded conservative individuals having a good time,” McKenzie said.
