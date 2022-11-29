The City of Huntsville Parks and Leisure is sponsoring Winter in the Park in conjunction with Main Street who will be hosting a Christmas Fair downtown. Visitors can experience a ton of holiday cheer in both Rather Park and around the square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Arts and crafts, activities for the kids, live music and holiday shopping will all be a part of the free events.
Billy Hillman and the Sleigh Riders will be performing live from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and the Huntsville Promenaders will be dancing for the enjoyment of guests from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Rather Park. More than 40 vendors will be downtown, offering Christmas decor, handmade collectibles, clothing and holiday gifts to help you find the perfect present.
To make the experience feel like the North Pole and enhance the holiday spirit, there will be snow on the courthouse lawn, with slides for the kids. Light up toys, face painting and giveaways will bring extra cheer to little ones and the young at heart.
CASA and other local nonprofits will have booths around the square, providing information about their organizations and taking donations. For those who are able to share their blessings, these vital programs in Walker County greatly appreciate local support in the form of funds and volunteer time.
At Rather Park, kids can play in a bouncy house, write a letter to Santa, decorate cookies and stockings, and make reindeer food.
Other activities include balloon twisting, face painting and a candy counting contest. There will be Christmas karaoke and a gingerbread house for family photo ops.
“The Parks and Rec staff devote a lot of time and attention to provide a welcoming environment for the kids. It really brings a lot of joy,” said Annel Guadalupe, Main Street Manager. Loads of multi-colored lights will brighten the park that evening and remain on at night through the holidays.
At 6:30 p.m. the annual “Old Fashioned Christmas Parade’’ hosted by the Huntsville Lions Club will travel through downtown from Sam Houston Ave to 11th Street. To top off the evening, Santa will help light the Christmas tree at the Walker County Courthouse.
