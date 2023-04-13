Randy Rogers Band returns to Huntsville with Wyatt Flores

The Randy Rogers Band (RRB) has made a rock solid name for themselves over the last 20 years by tapping into emotions we can all relate to, especially if you grew up in small town Texas. They started out playing small venues like Humphrey’s and the Jolly Fox and now share the stage with George Strait and Willie Nelson. Even after playing sold out shows across the country and releasing nine studio albums, they’re still humble and reverent about their roots.
“It’s been a long time since we played Huntsville. We made a lot of friends there in our younger days. We had so many good nights there that we wanted to take a step down memory lane,” said Rogers. On Friday, April 21, RRB will headline a show at the Jolly Fox with opening act Wyatt Flores.
The same six members that formed RRB in 2000 are still together today. Rogers says the band’s long term success is a product of tolerance, forgiveness, and open mindedness.
“It’s a brotherhood,” said Rogers. “We have different opinions and backgrounds, but we love each other. We’re a family.”
Based in New Braunfels, this family is made up of incredibly talented performers. According to Rogers, drummer Les Lawless is the rock who always has the right tempo. He forms the backbone with bassist Johnny “Chops” Richards who compliments the songwriting with his “Waylon-esque” style behind the scenes.
Brady Black on fiddle is the electrical current that fuels the energy of the crowd. Guitarist Geoffrey Hill lends the harmony that makes their sound unique, and Todd Stewart fills in all the gaps, changing instruments for almost every song. The sentiment doesn’t fade when the music stops because the lyrics always hit close to home.
RRB’s most recent album “Homecoming” captures the feel of their younger years, when they played the honky tonk circuit out of an ‘88 Chevy Suburban. The album was recorded in the same two studios that marked their rise in 2004 with “Rollercoaster” and “Randy Rogers Band” in 2008. Returning to Dockside in Louisiana and Cedar Creek in Austin with producer Radney Foster allowed them to revel in nostalgia and gratitude for how far they’ve come.
“I was really proud to go back to work with Radney. It rejuvenated us as a band,” said Rogers. “We still love our job. I feel like we’re in our prime. We’re comfortable on stage. We have a tight set list and a tight sound.”
Many would rest on their laurels at this point in their career, but RRB makes it a point to give back. Rogers mentors rising stars like Parker McCollum, Seth James and Red Shahan under the umbrella of Big Blind Management with longtime manager Robin Schoepf.
RRB has played relief benefits from Texas to Oklahoma and contributed their talents and earnings to MusiCares, the Parkinson’s Foundation and the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Last December the Randy Rogers Family Foundation raised $350k at their annual charity golf tournament and donated $100k to the Crisis Center of Comal County.
In February, the foundation gifted $25k to the Kent Finlay Endowed Scholarship in Texas Music History, in honor of the man who first encouraged Rogers to put together a band. Finlay was the owner of the Cheatham St. Warehouse in San Marcos where Rogers got his start. RRB recorded their first album there in 2000. Rogers purchased the location in 2016 so that future singers and songwriters would continue to have a place to hone their skills.
Wyatt Flores is part of that future generation. He’s a gifted storyteller with lyrics and vocals that will tug at your heart, and a rock and roll edge that appeals to a wide range of listeners. Flores’ debut single “Travellin Kid” released in the spring of 2021 was the beginning of what looks like stardom. Originally from Stillwater, Oklahoma, he’s now a resident of Nashville and approaching a million monthly listeners on Spotify.
His fan base has grown dramatically since the release of “Losing Sleep” and opening for Zach Bryan. His first full album is expected to emerge this fall. You can also catch Flores at Humphrey’s at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
Doors at the Jolly Fox open for the show at 7 p.m. at 2504 Sam Houston Ave in Huntsville. Purchase tickets at https://www.randyrogersband.com/tour. Follow the Randy Rogers Band on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RandyRogersBand/. For more info about Wyattt Flores, visit https://wyattfloresmusic.com/bio.
