New Waverly firefighters answer 45 calls for service
Frequent rainfall this week kept emergency personnel busy across the county. In New Waverly, firefighters responded to 45 calls for service in the past seven days.
While many of the responses were for weather related incidents, fire crews responded to two building fires, including an arson fire just outside the City of Willis, said District Chief Jimmy Williams with the New Waverly Fire Department.
As rains moved through the area, fire and EMS crews responded to numerous freeway crashes, most of which involved drivers losing control and striking other vehicles or running off the roadway.
While most of the crashes did not lead to serious injuries, a Thursday night crash on State Highway 75 sent three to the hospital, including one victim with critical injuries, said Williams
Firefighters and Precinct 4 road crews worked throughout the week to clear area roads as numerous trees fell during the worst of the week’s storms.
More rain is in the forecast this week and drivers are urged to slow down and watch for ponding on the roadways. Hydroplaning can occur when only a fraction of an inch is present on the road surface and is more prevalent at speeds over 35 mph.
WHAT TO DO IF YOUR VEHICLE STARTS TO HYDROPLANE
1 Remain calm and slow down. Avoid the natural urge to panic and slam your brakes, which can cause your vehicle to spin completely out of control.
2 Pump your brakes. Use a light pumping action on the brake pedal.
3 Steer into the skid. …
4 Wait until you regain traction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.