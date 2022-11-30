101.7 KSAM, 94.1 & 104.9 The Lake, and Bill Fick Ford present the 16th Annual Radio M*A*S*H Toy and Food Drive happening Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
The Texas Army National Guard has constructed two large tents in the HEB parking lot to collect non-perishable food, and new, unwrapped toys for local families in need.
During this two-day event, individuals, businesses, and organizations bring their food and toy donations to the tents. Monetary and gift card donations are also accepted, as well as pet food and supplies.
“This is my 12th Radio M*A*S*H,” said Radio Host Glenn Edwards. “Every year, this event has gotten bigger and bigger.”
All donations are distributed to Huntsville and Walker County families in need by The Good Shepherd Mission, Santa’s Helpers Toy Distribution, Huntsville Family YMCA, Huntsville ISD Social Services, Walker County Boys and Girls Club, and the Rita B. Huff Animal Adoption Center.
How are the funds distributed? Evenly to all the organizations.
“Cash donations are split evenly. Last year, we raised over $8,000 in cash alone over two day event, not including gift cards,” Edwards said. “There were around $1,500 in gift cards. Those are ideal for teens and work better to make sure they get what they want and need.”
All food donations are distributed to the Good Shepherd Mission to fulfill the food needs in Huntsville and Walker County.
Every year, many businesses, church groups, agency departments and other organizations collect toys and food from their co-workers, members, and patrons, then deliver those donations to Radio M*A*S*H during the two-day finale. It’s always exciting to see a truck or car full of toys and food unload at the tents. The community comes together to Make A Smile Happen every year.
“Donations have increased over the last few years,” Edwards said. “Last year was the best year ever in my history. We hope to top that this year, as there is a greater need based on what is happening in our economy.”
The Radio M*A*S*H hours are until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with broadcasting wrapping up at 6 p.m. Then staff will get right back to work broadcasting from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the HEB parking lot on 11th Street.
“You can see the generosity of people in our community. This morning (Wednesday), a woman walked up and donated $100,” Edwards said. “We offered her a t-shirt, which she said yes to, and an ornament, which she said declined and said Merry Christmas. Those types of donors are not uncommon.”
For more information, log on to KSAM1017.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.