On Tuesday, April 4th, the first event at the Walker County Fair was the Rabbit Meat Pen Judging, followed by Rabbit Showmanship and Single Breeder Competitions. The Walker County Fair showcases the hard work of local 4-H, FCCLA and FFA exhibitors.
The Chair of the Rabbit judging contest was Kevin Sanders, who also served as the announcer. “No, all the rabbits don’t look alike, as he introduced the judge and explained the rules.” The top winners were Sarah Friday for Grand Champion and Kayla Atkins, Reserve Champion.
One of the Seniors participating in the competition was Collin Sanders, who attends Huntsville High School and plays baseball. Parents Jason & Jamie Sanders were in attendance and support of their son’s efforts.
The judge for this event was Dakota Manning, who methodically picks up each rabbit and evaluates them on weight, fur, uniformity, meat type and condition.The American Rabbit Breeders Association rules and standards are followed in the judging process.
The process of presenting an animal for competition in the local fair, requires months of planning, time commitment and monetary resources. The female rabbits are called does and their ears are tattooed with a number as a form of identification. The breeds judged at the Walker County Fair are New Zealand or California.
The Reserve Champion was Kayla Atkins, student at Alpha Omega Academy.
The students have strict timelines set up by the Fair Association and failure to comply results in disqualification. Prior to the competition day, students have to attend two mandatory meetings with their parents. On the day of the fair, participants have to check in early with their rabbit for weight in, paperwork and ear tattoo verification. The rabbits are placed in pens for judging by a WCFA Rabbit Committee member.
Sarah Friday, Grand Champion winner and Huntsville home school senior, started her experience with showing rabbits has been fun. “This is my second year of showing rabbits. The volunteers here have been so helpful to us as we learn all the requirements, said Friday. “I started working at a rabbitry and the owner suggested we start showing rabbits and I am glad I did.” Friday’s brother, Daniel won 5th place in the competition.“This has been a really good experience for all three of my children,” said Beth Friday, the mother.
The Walker County Fair is dedicated to its motto “An Investment in Youth Through Community Involvement.” For more information on the association and events www.walkercountyfair.com.
