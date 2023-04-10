Quilting is an age old art form that is still a big part of creative expression for women in the South. Hours of love and labor are put into selecting the fabric, piecing together blocks and patterns, and adding on layers of batting and backing. Competition rules are fairly strict, requiring an added component of a reinforcement sleeve to the top so the quilt can be hung for display and judging.
On Monday at the Walker County Fair, two anonymous judges spent hours evaluating 45 adult submissions on criteria that ranged from workmanship and construction to color selection, binding and design. The quilts must have been pieced within the last three years and contestants were limited to a maximum of four entries. Only Walker County residents are allowed to compete, with two sisters from Richards who represent the sponsoring organization volunteering their time.
Cathy Wilson and Lynda Muzyka have been part of the Tall Pines Quilt Guild for roughly a decade. Even though they can’t enter the competition, they have volunteered at the fair for many years.
This year they spent Monday morning and afternoon guarding the quilts and tallying the judge’s scores.
On Tuesday, the Junior Quilt Show submissions were judged and the winners were celebrated at an awards ceremony in the Community Room.
Twenty four contestants were divided into three age divisions representing grades 3-5 (Junior), 6-8 (Intermediate), and 9-12 (Senior) with a category for showmanship and two separate categories for those who used a kit and those who chose their own materials.
Contestants were eligible to enter their quilts in the District 9 Quilting Show to be held on April 28 at Lone Star College.
That competition is judged on showmanship and an interview where competitors will be interviewed on what they learned during the process and can include skills they gained while working on other projects in their program.
In the Junior Division , Elizabeth Greenly placed in all three categories. Luke Titzman was named Grand Champion and Cameron Orrison was named Reserve Champion.
In the Intermediate Division, Annabella Favorat placed in two categories and was named Grand Champion. Kathryn Johnson placed in two categories and was named Reserve Champion.
In the Senior Division, Alexis Parrott placed in two categories. Linda Masters was named Reserve Champion.
Cameron Smith placed in two categories and was named Grand Champion. She was also the recipient of the 4-H Quilt Club’s annual scholarship in the amount of $500.
For the complete list of winners, visit the web page on the Walker County Fairgrounds site at https://www.walkercountyfair.com/sitemap.aspx.
