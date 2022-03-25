Meet this year's Walker County Fair Queen contestants from area schools.
Last Saturday was the competition and Saturday April 2 is the crowning.
Name: Jenna Slie
Age: 17
Parent’s Name: Bob and Kim Slie
School: Huntsville High School
Grade: 12th
Club Memberships:
FCCLA, NTHS, Buzzer Club, Buddies Club
Activities and Honors:
Team MVP Volleyball, Top 25% High School, FCCLA Secretary, National Technical Honor Society
Hobbies and Interests:
Powerlifting, Softball, Hanging out with friends, Facetiming my sister
I want to be the WCF Queen because for as long as I can remember seeing the queens on the week of fair was my favorite part. Especially when I was younger, I looked up to all fair queens hoping I would be like them one day, and be able to show as good as they do. I hope to inspire young girls and people of all ages to step out of their comfort zone and start a new adventure. I also hope to set a good example to all young showers and show them anything is possible if you put your heart and mind in it.
For my project presentation I will be showing and explaining all stages of life of a Turkey from the egg, to a chick, all the way up to a full size show hen.
Name: Cassidy Pool
Age:15
Parent/Guardian’s Names: Ricky & Lydia Pool
School: Huntsville High School
Grade: 10
Club Memberships:
Walker County 4-H, WCFA Lifetime Member
Activities and Honors:
Goat Showing, Huntsville High School Golf Team
Hobbies and Interests:
Goat Showing, Raising cattle on our family ranch, HHS Golf Team, Farmers Market selling our home grown vegetables
I would like to be the Walker County Fair Queen for many reasons. It would be an honor to represent the WCFA and be a role model to adults and children. The responsibility and high expectations means lasting memories. I would cherish the connections made with new friends during the fair and rodeo.
Give a brief description of your project presentation:
Harvesting Goat Meat and its Nutritional Value
Name: Margaret Beal
Age:14
Parent: Dennis and Donelle Beal
School: Homeschool
Grade:9
Club Memberships:
4-H Horse Club
Activities and Honors:
4-H Silver Star Award 2020, 4-H Horse Club Jr. Sportsmanship Award 2018, and Jr. Division Record Book Award 2021
Hobbies and Interests: Sewing, Training yearling filly for 4-H Futurity project, vocal performance lessons, Cook Spring Baptist Church Choir
Representing Walker County as Fair Queen would be an honor and a privilege. The fair is a tradition in Walker County and has
played a vital role in my childhood. Attending the rodeos, cheering on friends in the livestock show, and now participating in the clothing competition has awakened a desire in me to take on a leadership role to both promote and preserve the fair experience for the youth of Walker County.
Give a brief description of your project presentation:
My project presentation will explain the pros and cons of certain types of stitches used in various spandex fabrics.
Name: Kate Phillips
Age: 18
Paren Names: Travis and Stephanie Phillips
School: New Waverly High School
Grade: 12
Club Memberships:
New Waverly 4-H Club
New Waverly Food Club
New Waverly Beta Clubrt
The National Honor Society
Activities and Honors:
New Waverly Student Athletic Trainer
Vice President of the New Waverly Beta Club
Vice President of the New Waverly Chapter of the National Honor Society
Salutatorian of New Waverly Graduating Class of 2022
2022 National Western Round-Up Family and Consumer Sciences Educational Presentation Champion
Hobbies and Interests:
Reading Writing Traveling Baking
I want to be the 2022 Walker County Fair Queen to be an example for my community and to reach others that may not know how amazing and beneficial the Walker County Fair programs could be in their lives. My involvement in the fair truly has changed my life and it has helped me develop a heart of service and a passion for leadership. I want to lead with respect and poise and be an example for a younger generation of young women in our community. Being fair queen would give me the opportunity to give back in a big way.
Give a brief description of your project presentation:
“The Science Behind Baking” I share some of the science behind baking a cake and include tips and tricks for perfecting your dessert.
Name:Lauren Klawinsky
Age: 16
Parent's Names: Stan & LeighAnne Klawinsky
School: New Waverly High School
Grade: 10
Club Memberships:
Walker County 4-H
New Waverly FFA
New Waverly BETA Club
Texas Diamonds Club Volleyball
Activities and Honors:
2021 Star Greenhand for New Waverly FFA
2021 Texas FFA 3rd place Public Speaking
2021 New Waverly Volleyball District Academic All District
2020 4th place Texas State Greenhand Creed Speaking Contest
Hobbies and Interests:
Public Speaking, Playing Volleyball, Showing Heifers, and Attending Texas A&M activities
I have grown up in this association. I have been influenced by past fair queens and I want to be the same role model for others. Being fair queen would give me the opportunity to represent the Walker County Fair and share the traits of its youth. We truly are an investment in youth through community involvement.
Give a brief description of your project presentation:
“From Nursery Rhymes to Breedin’ Bovine: The Advancements of Cattle Reproduction”. I share the various breathing techniques available to cattle ranchers today thanks for the advancements in technology.
Name: Lillie Burris
Age: 15
Parent’s Names: Damon and Amanda Burris
School: Huntsville High School
Grade: Freshman
Club Memberships:
Walker County 4-H, Huntsville High School Wrestling, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Huntsville Hornet Military Marching Band
Activities and Honors: CPR Certified, National Junior
Honors Society, AIl A's Honor Roll, Leader in Training - Camp Invention
Hobbies and Interests: Camping, Baking, Playing Guitar, Reading
The Walker County Fair has been a very important part of my life. I want to be Walker County Fair Queen to represent and support an organization that has shown me and my family great opportunities. I want to increase involvement in the Walker County Fair from those who may not know about all the different ways to get involved. I would also use my platform to propose a program to get our special youth population more involved in the livestock show, similar to the Special Kids Rodeo.
Give a brief description of your project presentation:
How to optimize feeding programs to produce high quality market barrows.
Name: Tori Paul
Age: 17
Parent’s Names: Cody and Nikki Paul
School: Huntsville High School
Grade: Junior
Club Memberships: 4-H, Walker County Lifetime Member, Poultry Club, Mu Alpha Theta
Activities and Honors: National Technical Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, 4-H, Tournament Softball
Hobbies and Interests: Softball, Painting, Hunting, and being with my friends
I want to be Walker County Fair queen because ever since I was a little girl, I have watched the queens contest and always dreamed of it being me on the stage.
Give a brief description of your project presentation:
I will be talking about the different types of wildlife stands and their uses, along with the safety of designing the stand and constructing the stand.
