Below are the four candidates that responded to The Item's request to participate in Q&As.
Ed Watto
New Waverly ISD School Board Position 6
Ed Watto and his family have lived in New Waverly and moved to the area because of New Waverly ISD. I have a Bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and Master’s degree (MBA) from Clarkson University. I was both an enlisted soldier and infantry officer in the United States Army, having proudly served in the U.S., Bosnia, Croatia and Panama. After the military, I began a medical device sales career. I currently work in the medical device industry for W.L. Gore & Associates as a Director of Strategic Accounts in our medical division, but you might know my company for products like GORE-TEX fabric or SITKA hunting gear.
Q: What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
A: The Board has many functions including evaluating and working with the superintendent to ensure necessary conditions and support are available across the district to prepare all students for tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities. I also believe critical functions are to establish educational vision and goals, adopt and review policy, along with being fiscally responsible and within budget.
Q: How would you describe an effective school board member?
A: An effective school board member must be an effective communicator who works well with others to find solutions to problems. Additionally, one must be decisive and never forget that at the end of the day, being on the school board is all about the kids.
Q: What is your vision for education in the community? How does it support the economy and quality of life in the community?
A: My vision is to protect everything that is wonderful about New Waverly and improve on the things that are no. I believe we should never settle on what our kids may be able to achieve and help each student to reach their potential while sharing with them that the world is full of opportunities.
The school district has a symbiotic relationship to the local economy. It is imperative for any board member to understand and essentially foster this relationship so both the local economy and NWISD are enhanced and strengthened.
The school is the center of the universe for those with school aged kids, but it also has the potential to help others in the community or the entire local area. I believe public schools should be a beacon of gathering and connectedness for young, old, and the broader community.
Q: How will you engage the community to improve public schools in the district?
A: I will engage the community by listening and carefully considering the available facts to any issue or concern. Accordingly, this will include finding solutions that don’t create unintended consequences. We can’t solve one problem and create 3 others. Often I am going to do the same things as a school board member that we ask our students to do: Listen, learn, research, work cooperatively, and find solutions.
Q: What in your background leads you to believe that you would be an effective school board member?
A: I am the son and grandson of educators and coaches and am acutely aware of the challenges in education.
As a New Waverly community member and parent, I have served on several district committees and look forward to the opportunity to give back.
I fully appreciate the district faces challenges that range from safety, budget, and enrollment to employee retention, academic performance and infrastructure.
Challenges require solutions and thoughtful board members that are fully committed to NWISD.
In my personal and work life, when faced with a challenge, I bring tremendous focus to find solutions.
I will bring that same focus and commitment as a member of the school board.
Q: What are your three overall education priorities that, in a perfect world, you would accomplish during your time in office? How will you go about achieving them? Why are these the most important?
A: Unfortunately, the world is not perfect so I have four priorities. I will set a priority to continue district improvement on enabling students with tools to succeed in college, a career or trade, and military or law enforcement.
In addition to academic performance, I want to ensure school activities are fully supported ranging from an elementary school Christmas play to high school band or athletics to name a few.
We must hire and retain great staff and teachers. Lastly, our facilities need the board’s laser focus.
All will require continued emphasis by the board, as there simply is no easy way to be great.
Ty Jones
New Waverly ISD School Board Position 6
Ty Jones has traveled the World, worked many difficult and demanding jobs, pushed his children for success and provided sound, yet enjoyable, outlooks on life and contributing to the communities and careers they choose for themselves.
Jones served four years in the US Navy, he is the proud father of two daughters, both grown and pursuing education and careers, as well as, has become a stepfather to two teenagers that are just beginning their pursuit of finding themselves and what path they want in life. He believes in giving all at what you do and making an impact on those around you, being heard and helping others understand and/or educate them so both of your jobs can be more efficient. His philosophy in life is to learn something new every day and be open to other peoples’ views, you never know who might influence and open your eyes to new horizons.
Q: What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
A: The school board should first and foremost keep the education of its school district always reaching for new goals and expanding diversity amongst its students and staff. Gone are the days of only a few options for sciences, math, languages and athletics. Our school district asked for more options and our school board has done a sensational job of offering new challenges to our students. We cannot forget a strong school board must also support its school’s staff and faculty. They must always feel that the best interest of the school and its employees will be supported and met with appreciation. Our city and its schools have grown and so has the mindset of how far can our youth go and make a difference in our world and future. The school board needs to continue this way of thinking and be prepared for even more challenges yet to come.
Q: How would you describe an effective school board member?
A: According to the Oxford English Dictionary the definition of effective: successful in producing a desired or intended result. In order for a school board member to be effective, he or she should always stay up to date with any agendas up for vote, be well informed of any new state requirements of his or her schools, be involved with the community and the students’ functions throughout the year.
If you do not have roots in your community and do not feel pride when you let people know what schools you represent, you might not need to be involved and you certainly will not be an effective part of the school board.
Q: What is your vision for education in the community? How does it support the economy and quality of life in the community?
A: My vision for education in our community is that of preparing students for tomorrow and helping to provide every avenue available to see them all succeed. It would be a perfect world if everyone could go to college and pick what they wanted and were the best at that career, but the cold, hard fact is that unfortunately not everyone will go to college and find that perfect career.
Does this mean we only focus on the few that excel or do we look for other options and make sure every student has an opportunity to find his or her path in life? I have always felt the latter approach works best in life as well as working a job, career or team sport. You do not focus on only one athlete as the star quarterback and forget the line or the running backs and you certainly do not forget an explosive defense. Look at your students like you would your favorite team be it sports or work, if you do not place people where they are able to excel, they will almost always fail you and especially themselves. Make decisions on interests as well as strengths, by keeping this in mind with our students, New Waverly can, has and always will prepare successful adults for the future.
Q: How will you engage the community to improve public schools in the district?
A: Parents need to be involved and heard when it comes to improving the schools in the district. Although the school board is elected and expected to make decisions for the district, the community as a whole needs to be aware of upcoming events and decisions being made. The school district portal although not bad, could certainly be updated and have better navigation. I have noticed this year with one of my kids starting high school at New Waverly High, the portal was delayed with important information and some links lead nowhere. Make involvement accessible and you will get more people to participate and feel closer to what is happening in their district.
Q: What in your background leads you to believe that you would be an effective school board member?
A: I grew up in New Waverly, its schools, sports, and academics and worked during many of these years within the community. I come from two teacher parents. My mother taught in Conroe schools, Huntsville schools, eight years in New Waverly High School, Lee College and Sam Houston State then retired after more than 40 years. Growing up in an educator’s world showed me how the education system worked and changed over the decades. I have lived in New Waverly most of my life, four years while in the US Navy and back pursuing more involvement in the guidance of the education system.
I have a background in management, maintenance of manufacturing facilities as a worker and supervisor. In the US Navy I served as an electrician, supply chain petty officer, ran the ships electrical safety program along with preventative maintenance. I had many other fun jobs once my Division Officer found out I was good at anything I set my mind to do.
I have been involved and a leader in many college organizations and most importantly a parent to some amazing and well prepared young adults. I believe in preparing my children for success and following through with their goals in Life. After all, our children hold our tomorrow in their hands, and I want my future to be bright and enjoyable.
Q: What are your three overall education priorities that, in a perfect world, you would accomplish during your time in office? How will you go about achieving them? Why are these the most important?
A: I would like to address the involvement of college and technical schools that have a proven track record of offering good sound programs for high school students.
These can include summer internships and even college classes. We should offer a real-world taste of life after high school to our students.
Students should take aptitude tests other than the state’s requirements that allow them to find avenues to pursue that can lead to healthy contributions to society and not persuade them to only look for a participation trophy. Life is hard enough and making a living should be something individuals want to do proudly, soundly and progressively throughout their lives. Open their eyes to and offer opportunities for students to sample these careers through mentorships and physically partaking in the function of these avenues. Better to know what a job or career really is rather than what TV portrays. Implementing these ideas and providing an ongoing commitment from companies, institutions and individuals throughout New Waverly and surrounding communities. We as directors of our students’ educational means and extracurricular activities should want the best and provide every available opportunity for success in every student in the New Waverly School District. We can and should continue to be leaders in education and sports, preparedness for life and most of all successful in providing our community with knowledgeable workers, educators and leaders of tomorrow.
Richard Vela
New Waverly ISD School Board Position 6 WRITE-IN CANDIDATE
Richard Vela was raised in New Waverly since 1972, and both of his parents were educators. He is currently going on 31 years as a school administrator. He has been married for 30 years and has two adult children. One of his children is a teacher and the other is getting a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Vela is an alumnus of Sam Houston State University and Texas A & M University with a degree in Business and a Master’s in Management.
Q: What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
A: As Trustees, we are here to set goals, listen to reports from the superintendent, approve budgets, contracts, and personnel appointments, and make policies for the district. We should not get into the day-to-day operations of the district.
Q: How would you describe an effective school board member?
A: To have transparency, and respect for other board members, support parental voices, and also provide support to our superintendent and their leadership team.
Q: What is your vision for education in the community? How does it support the economy and quality of life in the community?
A: Support our mission statement and maintain our facilities to provide quality education and be at the forefront of growth and make sure we have the capacity, this will allow us to maintain our high academic achievement rating.
Q: How will you engage the community to improve public schools in the district?
A: I believe public forums are ways to hear how public schools can be improved. I would look to ask the community for support such as volunteering at the school for mentoring becoming watchdogs for campus safety, as well as reading to students this is a great way to get the community engaged in our schools and to show what great things public education has to offer.
Q: What in your background leads you to believe that you would be an effective school board member?
A: I have served in many roles as an administrator in the last 31 years from working with budgets to Risk Management (Safety) to construction projects and maintenance as well as transportation, custodial, and child nutrition. Serving as Assistant Superintendent and Executive Director allowed me to be well rounded to be a possible candidate for the school board.
Q: What are your three overall education priorities that, in a perfect world, you would accomplish during your time in the office? How will you go about achieving them? Why are these the most important?
A: Three important goals would be the public forums as a voice, maintaining a balanced budget with no deficit, and retaining and recruiting quality educators. All three are tough to achieve but with willingness and hard work can be accomplished. All these are important because public education is questioned by parents and community members as to the methodology of the public education system and it is our duty to regain that trust back to public education.
Leigh Anne Klawinsky
New Waverly ISD School Board Position 7
Leigh Anne Klawinsky has over 20 years of experience in education. She has taught at New Waverly Elementary for 16 years and currently works at Sam Houston State University in the School of Teaching and Learning.
Q: What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
A: Continuing to support the students of our community and provide the best possible education for them.
Q: How would you describe an effective school board member?
A: An effective school board member represents the community and makes decisions keeping students as a top priority.
Q: What is your vision for education in the community? How does it support the economy and quality of life in the community?
A: As a current board member, we are so excited to make improvements to our campuses with the assistance of the recently passed bond.
Also, education is valued in our community. Preparing students for college as well as trades. During my time on the board we have researched and are continuing to make improvements to our Career & Technology programs. This will offer opportunities for our students who are more interested in a skilled occupation.
Q: How will you engage the community to improve public schools in the district?
A: As a current board member, I have been part of school improvements. Most recently, we approved school security updates across the district. Last year, following the pandemic we were able to add additional support staff to assist with learning.
Q: What in your background leads you to believe that you would be an effective school board member?
A: I am a certified elementary teacher and administrator. I currently work with college students who are planning to become educators. I have a Bachelor’s and Masters degree in education from Sam Houston State University.
Currently, I am pursuing a doctoral degree in Curriculum and Assessment from Texas A&M.
My background in education is what leads me to be an effective board member.
Q: What are your three overall education priorities that, in a perfect world, you would accomplish during your time in office? How will you go about achieving them? Why are these the most important?
A:
1. Continue to provide the best quality education for our students.
2. Continue to improve our facilities.
3. Continue to make our district more marketable for new teachers.
As a board member, I will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of our district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.