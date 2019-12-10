Police are searching for a puppy they say was stolen from a vehicle in a gas station parking lot early Saturday morning in Huntsville.
Police were called to the Vineyards Apartments just after midnight, after a man reported his eight-month-old blue nosed pitbull stolen from his vehicle. Officers say the man ran into the Stripes gas station, located in the 2500 block of Sam Houston Avenue, and when he returned home, the puppy was gone.
“We are reviewing video and working with our criminal investigation division to find the suspect and return the puppy to his owner,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This is a very unfortunate case and we hope to find the puppy soon.”
