The City of Huntsville notified Huntsville Public Library staff on Thursday, Dec. 15, that Council will consider handing over operation of the library to a private contractor.
The City Council agenda for Tuesday, Dec. 20, includes a 5 p.m. workshop at City Hall to discuss the management and operation of the library. Council will then consider entering into an agreement with Library Systems and Services LLC.
In a memo, issued by Parks and Leisure Director Penny Joiner, staff was informed that "to strategically position the Huntsville Public Library to grow and expand for the needs of the community, the City Council is to consider partnering with a private contractor that provides high quality library services tailored to local needs."
The memo further explained that should the City decide to enter into a contract, the responsibility of management and staffing of the library would transfer from the City to the company. Essentially, employment for library staff would terminate with the City.
"Your separation from the City will not exclude you from reemployment with the City of Huntsville for any open position for which you are qualified," Joiner wrote. "While this is not a promise of reemployment, you may apply for any open position within the City for which you meet the required qualifications."
Staff were given the notice just one hour after the city-wide Christmas luncheon and awards ceremony held Thursday at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Library employees would have the opportunity to apply with the proposed company.
In other business, the Council will consider the purchase of new vehicles from the 2023 approved budget, approval of a Public Improvement District (PID) policy, a conditional use permit for expansion of a self-storage facility on Powell Road, and an easement to Entergy Texas at the Huntsville Municipal Airport.
There are also several grant applications on the consent agenda, including a CDBG_MIT Regional Mitigation Program to address funds for flooding and a Arts Engagement in American Communities grant to partner with the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce Leadership class to build and install a new stage in the downtown area to facilitate larger musical acts.
