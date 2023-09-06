If you’re searching for a program for your school aged children that will help them learn real life skills in a positive environment with dedicated parents and peers, scouting is a great option.
Units meet weekly to work on merit badges, service projects and prepare for campouts, which happen year round. Monthly dues cover awards and special events. A one-time fee of $25 is required to register with Boy Scouts of America (BSA) plus an annual fee of $80 to maintain insurance on all outings.
Parents and siblings are encouraged to attend and take part in the program, which is open to boys and girls. The Outdoor Adventure Day, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, is an event geared toward family fun and learning what scouting has to offer. More than 20 stations will be set up on the Josey Scout Lodge grounds to show off the kinds of activities that scouts learn to earn merit badges and how to advance through the ranks.
There will be an ambulance and the HEARTS Veterans Memorial Museum Humvee to tour. Local Ham Radio enthusiasts will have a fox hunt to teach guests how their radio systems work. Nature crafts will include leather working, leaf rubbings and making molds of animal tracks. Live demonstrations of the Pinewood Derby Race and Raingutter Regatta will showcase two major annual events where kids learn woodworking, showmanship and good sportsmanship by building and racing cars and boats.
A basic camp will be set up with opportunities to learn fire building, basic first aid, knot tying and rope making. Tons of games, Dutch Oven Cooking, live reptiles, a monkey bridge and a geocache course will also be offered to round out the wilderness activities at the event.
“We love keeping the kids busy with activities that teach them how to work together,” said Scoutmaster David Gray of Pack 114.
Scouting is open to children from age five through high school. Ages five to ten years are part of a Pack.
Fifth graders through high school seniors are part of a Troop.
Each level offers age appropriate activities that can usually be completed at home or at meetings and campouts with their respective units. Only parents with a clean record and training are allowed to accompany the units on campouts.
Pack 114 is a coed unit that meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at Second Baptist Church. They’ll hold a Family Fun night in September and begin their fall fundraiser selling Freshie air fresheners from Fredericksburg Farms.
Campouts will be held in October and midwinter. Contact David Gray for more info at dag008@shsu.edu.
Pack 96 is a coed unit that meets at 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Josey Scout Lodge. Troop 97 meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Josey Scout Lodge. Both units will be at Fair on the Square recruiting new scouts in October, as well as helping with the Master Gardeners Plant Sale. They will hold fundraisers selling popcorn on Sept. 16, and Nov. 11 and 18. Contact Raymond Scheel for more info at raymond.scheel@gmail.com.
Pack 98 meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church. They’ll be fundraising by selling tamales from The Tamale Gringo in October to be delivered the week before Thanksgiving. Campouts will be held in November and April of 2024, with a service project and Pinewood Derby Race in January. Contact Brian Brumley for more info at brian513@hotmail.com
Troop 98 meets at 7 p.m. Thursday nights at Josey Scout Lodge. They are hosting their Community Flag Retirement Ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Josey Scout Lodge. They will be selling tamales from The Tamale Gringo for Christmas beginning Nov. 16, to be delivered on Dec. 14. Summer Camp June 2024 will be at Camp Daniel Boone in North Carolina.
Contact Billy Cauthen for more info at bsatroop98huntsvilletx@gmail.com
Troop 114 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Josey Lodge. They will begin their annual poinsettia sale in October, with plants to be delivered in November. A garden plant sale at Josey Lodge is in the works for early fall, with monthly campouts planned through the school year. Contact Brian Gedelian for more info at bgedelian@icloud.com
Troop 1934 is an all female unit that meets at 6 p.m. Sunday nights at Josey Scout Lodge. They will host the annual garage sale, joined by other units from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, at Josey Scout Lodge. Funds help individual scouts and families offset the cost of travel and registration fees. Contact Michelle Rush at troop1934texas@gmail.com
For more information about scouting programs near you, visit https://beascout.scouting.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.