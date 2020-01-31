A local man was arrested for PCP possession after causing a disturbance early Friday morning in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home on Louis Davis Road around 3 a.m. Friday, after an intoxicated man refused to leave the scene. Authorities say the man – identified as Massa Giddens, 40, of Huntsville – arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. and began to become belligerent on the street which sits behind Huntsville Intermediate School.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they immediately detected the odor of PCP and conducted a search on Giddens, finding a pack of cigarettes that had been dipped in PCP liquid.
“We have dealt with this particular suspect several times and know what to expect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This is a very dangerous drug that can lead to violent behavior, so we are happy the situation did not escalate.”
Giddens was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $7,500 in bonds.
