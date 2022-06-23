Benita Lubic, 86, of Washington, right, with her daughter Wendie Lubic, 60, pose for a photograph by the Supreme Court, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Washington. During a May rally in support of abortion rights, Benita Lubic came to the court with a sign saying, "I don't regret my abortion." Her daughter also had an abortion. "We weren't ready to have children or get married," says Wendie Lubic, who later did marry the same man and they have two daughters. "I had an abortion in 1968," says Benita Lubic, "three children was enough and I'm not unhappy about my decision. But I had to see a psychiatrist to get his approval, it was a sham." Lubic and her daughter came out to protest. "I want to protect children who are raped from being denied an abortion," says Benita Lubic, "I'm just sorry that Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn't alive to support us." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)