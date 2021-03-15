A bill introduced in the Texas legislature aims to raise the minimum salary for all Texas teachers.
Last week, Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock) filed HB 3580, which would set the minimum salary for educators at $70,000, with an adjustment for inflation and an increase over time. If made into law, the bill would nearly double some teacher salaries in Walker County.
“No teacher should have to work two jobs to keep the lights on. As a former teacher, I watched my coworkers drive for Uber at night and sell their blood plasma for extra money,” said Talarico. “In only 12 months, our teachers have endured a global pandemic, an economic collapse, and a deadly winter storm. I’m filing HB 3580 mandating a minimum salary of $70,000 for every teacher in Texas because our educators deserve nothing less.”
The minimum salary for a teacher at Huntsville ISD is $44,600, while teachers at New Waverly ISD make a minimum of $35,451.
Before being elected to the Texas House of Representative, the Round Rock native served as a public school teacher and as the executive director for a nonprofit that provides technology to students.
Today, he serves as the youngest member of the Texas Legislature and sits on the Calendars Committee, the Public Education Committee and the Juvenile Justice and Family Issues Committee.
The bill does not provide school districts with any additional revenue to offset the added costs for the proposed raises.
