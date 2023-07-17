Promoting Literacy through Joint Venture

Author holds book reading, signing for children at Lee Barons
The children of the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County (BGCWC) were served a rare treat on Thursday, thanks to the collaboration between the club and Lee Baron Men’s Boutique and Speciality Shoes.
“Sam and AJ (Jhangiani, owners) called and said how would you like to partner with us to promote literacy in our community,” said Michelle Spencer, Executive Director BGCWC. “This was a great joint venture between the private sector and a non-profit.”
Over 60 children enjoyed the reading of a first-time author Lottie Spears, who shared the inspirations for her book, where the names of the characters came from and the theme of the book. Spears is the author of I Decide Who I Become, and engaged the children in positive life affirming discussions.
The moderator for the afternoon was Terrance Robb, who welcomed the club and engaged the children with questions and activities.
“It was cool to hear (the author) reading to us and then she signed the book for me,” said Molli Flanagan.
Spears was born and raised in Houston. She attended Alief ISD and Lamar University for a degree in Communication & Media Studies. Following graduation, Spears was an Educational Assistant for the Fort Bend ISD for two years. She owns Green Rebel Photography, a speciality photography business and is a regular on the basketball court sidelines for the Houston Rockets, taking pictures.
“The entire process took nine to eleven months, with quick notes whenever I thought of something,” said Spears. “The core message and concept were always in my head but finding the right rhyming words was sometimes a struggle. My target age group are little ones up to ten years. It is important that our children learn to speak positive words to themselves.”
The club members were able to show off their dance skills as Mr. Robb and Lee Baron’s employees joined in as everyone did the Cupid Shuffle line dance.
Each club member received an autographed book and snacks. “I like the shoe store and how nice the people were to us,” said Andi Flanagan.
“We are always looking for ways to give back to this community and partnering with the Boys & Girls Club was easy,” said A. Jhangiani, owner. “Many thanks to Ms. Spencer for saying yes.”
The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles or can be purchased at greenrebelphotography@gmail.com
