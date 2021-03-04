HOUSTON — Sam Houston Area Council Boy Scouts of America has recently named a prominent natural area at the new Camp Strake in honor of its long-time council attorney, Nelson R. Block.
Opened in December with a winter camp for more than 300 Scouts, Camp Strake is America’s most up-to-date Scout camp, featuring a 24-acre lake, Olympic size pool, climbing tower, shooting and archery ranges, STEM center, mountain bike and all-terrain vehicle courses, and much more. Bounded on three sides by the Sam Houston National Forest near Coldspring. Camp Strake includes 2,806 rolling, timbered acres. It replaces a camp near Conroe, with the same name, developed in 1943 through the generosity of the late George and Susan Strake.
The lake has areas for boating and fishing, separated by a peninsula called “Nelson’s Point.” This secluded, wooded finger of land provides Scouts a quiet place to enjoy a scenic view.
Active in Scouting since 1959, Block has served 32 years as pro bono attorney for the Sam Houston Area Council, as well as helping to found two Scout troops and a Cub Scout pack, and leading hundreds of youth along the Scouting trail, including 150 Eagle Scouts.
One of the world’s most published writers on Scouting history, Block has authored or co-authored three books and more than 20 articles on the subject. In 2008, he co-chaired the world’s first academic symposium on the history of Scouting at Johns Hopkins University. Block’s speeches and writings advocate for Scouting as a path to peace.
Since 1995, Block has chaired a foundation preserving the legacy and literary works of the late William “Green Bar Bill” Hillcourt, one of the world’s renowned Scout authors and trainers.
Block and his wife, Linda Freedman Block, have three sons (all Eagle Scouts) and daughters-in-law, and eight grandchildren.
