Summer programs at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum continue with family-friendly activities on Saturdays, plus a new exhibit and the opening of Steamboat House to the public in late July. Live exhibitions will include cabin chinking, fabric dyeing, pottery making, ice cream making, spinning, weaving, quilting and needlepoint. All events on the grounds are free to the public and begin at 10 a.m.
Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children 6 to 18, and free for children under 6 years old. Blue Star Families and Sam Houston students can also enjoy free admission, and faculty and staff can enter for $4.
Beginning July 11, “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” will be on display in the main gallery of Katy and E.Don Walker Education Center. The exhibit was created in partnership with Humanities Texas and Texas State University, which
houses the Wittliff Collection at the Alkek Library. Legendary screenwriter and photographer Bill Wittliff (Lonesome Dove, Legends of the Fall) captured these images on a working ranch in Northern Mexico during the 70s.
The exhibit chronicles a time and way of life that has almost disappeared. Vaqueros were primarily Indigenous Mexicans or mestizo, who were half Native American. First trained by the Spanish in the 1500s, they were adept at herding wild horses and cattle for hundreds of years before Texas became a part of Mexico. In the late 1800s, these talented horsemen drove millions of head of cattle to markets north and west, expanding the ability of settlers to travel and raise their own herds for food.
On the museum grounds, the staff will present how to chink a cabin on Saturday, July 1. This was a periodic chore for people who lived in log cabins during Sam Houston’s time, and still very much a part of regular maintenance for the buildings on the grounds. A mixture of clay, hay, water and calcium oxide (lime) will be used to fill any cracks between the logs of the structures. For anyone who has or wants to build this type of structure, this demo is a great way to get a step by step lesson on the best techniques.
Saturday, July 8 is dye day, and guests are welcome to bring a garment or piece of natural fabric (100% cotton or silk) and learn how to make plant based fabric dye. Black walnuts and Indigo that was grown on the grounds will be the featured base for the dyes, with a discussion on other common kitchen items that can be used to color cloth. Guests are also invited to the spinning and weaving demonstration at Bear Bend cabin.
Quilting and needlepoint will be presented by Briana Beaulieu on July 15, allowing guests to learn simple methods that were once used to create and decorate practical items. Both activities were an important social gathering where women of the day exchanged ideas and information while embellishing their clothing and blankets. A kick wheel pottery exhibit will also be taking place on the grounds.
A cold sweet treat will be the reward for labor on July 22, as Curator of Education Nancy Gajan showcases how ice cream was made in the 1800s. Ice became available in the southern states around the beginning of the 19th century, imported by train, packed in sawdust and stored in deep underground structures.
Guests are invited to harvest ice from a block and help turn the ice cream cylinder, called a sorbetiere. These were traditionally made of copper or pewter in the time before stainless steel became common. Even older than the hand crank model patented by Nancy Johnson in 1843, this method is a bit more time consuming, but well worth the effort.
On July 26, the Steamboat House will be open to the public in honor of the death of General Sam Houston. In order to maintain the integrity of the artifacts inside the home, the building is only open to visitors once each year. Staff and volunteers in period dress will be on hand to interpret the historical significance of his passing, and the impact of Houston on the state and nation.
The sewing exhibition on July 29 will feature how to create simple stitches on a fabric square, which will be used to make a pin cushion for guests to take home.
Raw cotton will be on hand for guests to learn how to prepare the fiber that was once one of our state’s most precious commodities.
Before the invention of the cotton gin by Eli Whitney, the seeds and pods had to be removed (ginning) before cleaning and combing the fiber, which was then spun into thread and woven into cloth.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic, tour the grounds, and visit the Wigwam Neosho Gift Shop throughout the day. The museum grounds are open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Open hours for the museum, located at 1836 Sam Houston Ave, are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information about their programs and events, visit http://samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/.
