For the sixth year, Paul Shiver and Jennifer Hull-Muniz are hosting the Prison City Film Festival, which is gaining recognition on the international stage as a worthy networking opportunity for independent filmmakers, producers, actors and composers. The public is invited to view screenings from Wednesday, Feb 22 to Saturday, Feb 25 at Old Town Theatre.
“This event is for anyone who appreciates film. I believe more people would appreciate independent films if they had more exposure to them, and we intentionally make each viewing block an eclectic mix to provide total variety,” said Shiver. Approximately 60 films from industry creatives around the world will be presented in hopes of capturing the spotlight.
Nine categories of submissions will be screened over four days, including shorts and feature films, narratives and documentaries, music videos and trailers. Wednesday will begin with introductions and a presentation by Event Host and special effects makeup artist Jennifer Hull-Muniz. Screenings begin at noon and are open to the public.
Thursday is all about students who are creating their first projects. One of Shiver’s main agendas is to build stronger relationships between the community and university through film. The festival purposely provides SHSU film students a platform to expose their work to professionals who might take part in producing their projects on a larger scale. He also offers qualified internships to SHSU students so they can gain experience in the industry.
The morning workshop will include a screening of a documentary by SHSU film professor Sachin Mudigonda. His work has been shown at 15 festivals, garnering five awards, selected for a nomination by the Academy Awards and qualified for an Oscar. The remainder of the day will feature 20 submissions from high school, undergraduate and graduate level filmmakers. The evening will culminate with a live concert by local metal band Submit Thy Will beginning at 10 p.m.
They are promoted by Shiver, who has been a music producer for 30 years. Their performance is the first step toward slowly and strategically incorporating music as a larger part of the festival. Formed by friends in Riverside, the band became known to the local community for performing original heavy, melodic and emotionally driven music. One of the members worked for the band as a sound technician at PCFF, and the trust built between Shiver and the members is now a professional friendship. He co-produced their debut album entitled “Time to Kill” which is gaining popularity on airwaves all over the world.
On Friday, filmmakers will attend a luncheon hosted by Friendsof the Wynne after their morning workshop and viewings will continue from noon to night. The final blocks of films will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a VIP Reception and dinner hosted by Mayor Andy Brauninger at Sam’s Table.
The festival will conclude with an awards show at the theater, featuring a red carpet event and live music performance by R.L. Bell at 8 p.m. Bell was the 2010 winner of Huntsville Superstar, a talent show produced by Shiver at OTT. He is a Houston area performer who competed in Season 11 of America’s Got Talent and has been a featured musical guest at PCCF since its inception.
Shiver has been involved with productions at Old Town Theatre since 2000 and always thought that it would be a perfect place for a film festival. The historical buildings and their trompe l’oeil facades by Richard Hass and Patrick Richards make the location visually rich and intriguing.
“Looking down 12th street, the theater and its surroundings have an ‘Austinesque’ appearance. When I first began sharing my idea for the festival and its name, many people asked me not to use the word prison. I respected their reasoning and opinion, but the research I did told me it would set the event apart. Many first time attendees tell me the name was the first thing to grab their attention because it has an indie sound. Once they arrive, they are fascinated by the appearance and endeared by how they are treated,” said Shiver.
He felt that featuring what we are as a community, in part a prison town, would give credibility to the whole concept and this special environment. Aside from the name, the reputation the community has helped build over the last six years is creating a destination event. Some return specifically for networking opportunities even if they are not submitting their work.
The element that put the festival on the map is an online platform called Film Freeway. Shiver learned about it from an actor friend, and he says that their streamlined process for submissions along with positive reviews from guests has given PCFF a stellar reputation. Their site is known as the number one way to find and attend festivals and contests around the world.
Shiver’s high standards match their requirements, and his attention to detail in planning paired with unique locations around town provide the perfect backdrop for creatives to join forces. One of the VIP mixers will take place at Crazywood Gallery hosted by John Smither and another at the SHSU Natural Science Museum for a workshop on film restoration.
In the same way the theater is known by performers as an intimate venue where they can connect with the audience, the film festival is becoming known as a place where like minded talent can find collaborators for future projects.
To add another level of festivities for both visitors and area residents, the Downtown Business Alliance is hosting their 2nd Annual Crawfish Festival and Vendor Market with live music on 12th Street between University and Ave J from 10 am.m to 4 p.m. Tap Truck Outlaws will be selling cold beer and margaritas. Crawfish will be provided by The Big E-Z Crawfish and Oyster Bar.
“Having the DBA join the movement is allowing the festival to take on a life of its own,” said Shiver.
Activities will include ax throwing, a cornhole tournament, and pitching velocity cage. More than 50 vendors will offer art, jewelry, body care products, home decor and sweet treats. Live music will be presented by Gail & the Rough Ryders featuring the Fishin' Musicians Shannon Maisel and Audy Armentor, plus Taylor Court and Michael Dutka.
Entry to the Crawfish Festival is free. Tickets to the Submit Thy Will concert and passes for viewing a two hour block of films are only $10 per person. Tickets to the Mayor’s Dinner and Red Carpet Awards Show are $25. Full day passes are $45, and All Access Passes are available for $140.
To purchase tickets and see the Prison City Film Festival schedule, visit their website at http://prisoncityfilmfestival.com/wp/. To read reviews or submit an entry for film, screenplay, music or photography at contests and festivals across the world, visit https://filmfreeway.com.
