They’ve waited all year for this, and now, 58 filmmakers from around the world will be headed to Huntsville to celebrate their craft with the community.
Filmmakers were notified last Friday as to whether or not their film had been selected for the 2022 Prison City Film Festival and will make it to the big screen at Old Town Theater.
“Over the five years, that’s gotten to be kind of an exciting day because they get their notifications and then the chatter starts on social media,” said Paul Shiver, the founder and president of Prison City Film Festival.
New and returning filmmakers have already begun spinning their plans to make their way to Huntsville and walk the red carpet for the fifth annual Prison City Film Festival on Feb. 23.
“I feel like that’s really a mark of success for us when we have returning film makers who submit and leave reviews specifically about how much they enjoyed the environment, how welcoming the city has been and so forth,” festival director Corinne Attaya said. “We actually have a group of filmmakers that met at the film festival around three years ago and from that point, got together and have since collaborated on a film that was completed in time to submit to this festival and we will actually be their world premier for this film.”
Going into its fifth year, their continued trajectory is a testament to the PCFF organizers’ hard work, as they’ve reached a level of success in a harsh industry where only few festivals will typically make it to this point, especially through the pandemic, which has seen the demise of many of their peers. However, PCFF has not only managed to keep their heads above water, as they have continued to operate as a live festival, they’ve grown to maintain their Gold Film Festival status for the second year in a row.
“The word we’ve gotten from a lot of film makers and attendees is that virtual film festivals are okay, but they’re definitely not preferred, the preferred thing is a live festival,” Shiver said.
“It’s a whole experience and that really was the driving force behind the inception of this festival to begin with,” Attaya added. “The theater itself is designed to watch movies, the acoustics are amazing, you’ve got that enormous, beautiful screen, there’s really not a bad seat in the house, it really lends itself to screening these beautiful pieces of art that people create to be seen on the screen.”
Out of the 100 films that were submitted for this year’s festival, 58 entries ranging from documentaries, shorts and feature films made the cut, with films covering every genre – drama, comedy, action, romance, horror, suspense and animation.
“This year, we have been submitted some outstanding documentaries, it’s just beyond belief, beyond compare,” Shiver said. “If you’re into documentaries, Prison City Film Festival this year is going to be the place that you want to be.”
Shiver and Attaya also said a number of promising feature films have been selected for this year’s festival, an impressive feat for those in the small budget film world.
“It’s extremely difficult to put together a good feature length movie, unless you’ve got just a big budget to work with, but a lot of the independent film makers are limited in their budget. They have the talent and the know-how, but it takes time and money to put together a good full feature length movie, so the idea that we’ve gotten a handful of hose submitted this year is really saying something,” Shiver said.
The four-day festival will kick off Wednesday, Feb. 23 with a workshop on guerrilla film making from award winning filmmaker James Fite, providing tips for creating a film on a budget.
The following day will feature a workshop from Huntsville’s own Jennifer Hull-Muniz, diving into the complexities of creating convincing movie effects makeup, leading into the student film block of the festival. Students from Sam Houston State University will be showing their films alongside peers from around the globe, with local metal band Submit Thy Will set to close out the night with their second PCFF performance.
The four-day roster will also include special presentations, live entertainment, Q&A’s, and informative open discussions by special guest speakers. Sponsors around town will be providing spaces to hold receptions and mixers for the filmmakers to meet each other and the public during and after festival hours.
The excitement of the festival will all culminate down to the Saturday evening Mayor’s Dinner at Sam’s Table and a grand red carpet awards ceremony at the Old Town Theater. The Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance will concurrently host a Crawfish, Beer & Music festival outside of the theater from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food and beverages provided by Tap Truck Outlaws and Jack’s Seafood Shack.
Prison City Film Festival will take place from Feb. 23 to 26 at Old Town Theater in downtown Huntsville. To purchase tickets for the event, visit www.filmfreeway.com/PrisonCityFilmFestival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.