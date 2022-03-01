Below are the unofficial results for the local March 1, 2022 Primary Elections. The results are solely based off of early votes received in-person and by mail.
Republican County Judge
Lee Killingsworth – 295 votes, 6.71%
Andy Isbell – 777 votes, 17.68%
Shannon “Shadrack” Riley – 120 votes, 2.73%
Frank Olivares – 1,117 votes, 25.42%
Colt M. Christian – 1,224 votes – 27.85%
Clyde Loll – 862 votes, 19.61%
Democrat County Judge
Sherry McKibben – 613 votes, 100%
Republican District Clerk
Leslie Wooley – 2,110 votes, 49.48%
April Farquhar – 920 votes, 21.58%
Madilene Loosier – 1,234 votes, 28.94%
Republican County Commissioner Precinct 4
Frank Novark – 119 votes, 16.02%
Craig Wieghat – 95 votes, 13.19%
Brandon Decker – 526 votes, 70.79%
Republican Justice of the Peace No. 3
Mark Holt – 354 votes, 41.70%
Randy Jeffcoat – 495 votes, 58.30%
Updated as of 8:21 p.m.
