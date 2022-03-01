voting elections
Below are the unofficial results for the local March 1, 2022 Primary Elections. The results are solely based off of early votes received in-person and by mail.

Republican County Judge

Lee Killingsworth – 295 votes, 6.71%

Andy Isbell – 777 votes, 17.68%

Shannon “Shadrack” Riley – 120 votes, 2.73%

Frank Olivares – 1,117 votes, 25.42%

Colt M. Christian – 1,224 votes – 27.85%

Clyde Loll – 862 votes, 19.61%

Democrat County Judge

Sherry McKibben – 613 votes, 100%

Republican District Clerk

Leslie Wooley – 2,110 votes, 49.48%

April Farquhar – 920 votes, 21.58%

Madilene Loosier – 1,234 votes, 28.94%

Republican County Commissioner Precinct 4

Frank Novark – 119 votes, 16.02%

Craig Wieghat – 95 votes, 13.19%

Brandon Decker – 526 votes, 70.79%

Republican Justice of the Peace No. 3

Mark Holt – 354 votes, 41.70%

Randy Jeffcoat – 495 votes, 58.30%

Updated as of 8:21 p.m.

