AUSTIN — Twelve candidates— seven Republicans and six Democrats — have thrown their hats in the race for Texas’ highest office and will face primaries in March.
The filing period for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race closed at 6 p.m. Monday. Now, candidates will face a primary on March 1 that will narrow the field to a single candidate for each party, unless there is a runoff where no one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. In that case, a primary runoff election will take place on May 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Texas voters elect a governor every four years. The governor operates as the state’s chief executive and makes policy recommendations as well as appoints the Secretary of State and other members of boards and commissions, according to the state website.
As of 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15, the following candidates have been officially accepted into the primary race, according to the Texas Secretary of State website:
Republican candidates:
Greg Abbott—incumbent
Paul Belew—attorney
Danny Harrison—small business owner
Kandy Kaye Horn—philanthropist
Don Huffines—real estate
Chad Prather—television host
Allen West—retired military
Democratic candidates:
Inocencio Barrieniez—retired
Michael Cooper—automotive executive
Joy Diaz—former reporter
R. Star Locke—veteran
Beto O’Rourke—organizer
Rich Wakeland—engineer/attorney
In the 2022 election, Texans will vote for all major statewide offices including lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, railroad commission and state board of education.
Every state house and senate seat is also up for reelection following redistricting, as well as every U.S. House seat — a total of 38 after Texas gained two seats because of population growth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.