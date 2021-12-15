AUSTIN — Twelve candidates— seven Republicans and six Democrats — have thrown their hats in the race for Texas’ highest office and will face primaries in March.

The filing period for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race closed at 6 p.m. Monday. Now, candidates will face a primary on March 1 that will narrow the field to a single candidate for each party, unless there is a runoff where no one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. In that case, a primary runoff election will take place on May 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Texas voters elect a governor every four years. The governor operates as the state’s chief executive and makes policy recommendations as well as appoints the Secretary of State and other members of boards and commissions, according to the state website.

As of 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15, the following candidates have been officially accepted into the primary race, according to the Texas Secretary of State website:

Republican candidates:

Greg Abbott—incumbent

Paul Belew—attorney

Danny Harrison—small business owner

Kandy Kaye Horn—philanthropist

Don Huffines—real estate

Chad Prather—television host

Allen West—retired military

Democratic candidates:

Inocencio Barrieniez—retired

Michael Cooper—automotive executive

Joy Diaz—former reporter

R. Star Locke—veteran

Beto O’Rourke—organizer

Rich Wakeland—engineer/attorney

In the 2022 election, Texans will vote for all major statewide offices including lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, railroad commission and state board of education.

Every state house and senate seat is also up for reelection following redistricting, as well as every U.S. House seat — a total of 38 after Texas gained two seats because of population growth.

