Heavy metal music isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. It’s more like a shot of whiskey. Most people either love it or hate it. You might find it enthralling if you’ve never experienced music that can lead to catharsis, especially in trying times. Also dubbed Southern Metal or Groove Metal, the local band Submit Thy Will has a powerful stage presence that might surprise you when they slow down and show their softer side for an acoustic ballad.
Their debut album “A Time to Kill” has been gaining notice on airwaves worldwide. Around Houston, the band is booking consistent gigs at venues that attract the hottest acts in the area. They are in the process of recording their second album, set to be released later this year. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, Submit Thy Will is performing live at 12th Street Bar, inviting you to “let the music take the moment.”
The band got started in Trinity. Shane Hull-Muniz and Josue Guajardo knew each other through high school, but it was years later when they reconnected through music and mutual friends. Hull-Muniz was raised on rock and roll. He is a self taught guitarist who started with an affinity for Black Sabbath and has evolved over time to appreciate heavier music from international groups like Bullet for My Valentine and Bleed From Within.
Guajardo grew up with Hispanic Hip Hop and R&B. Once he found metal around the age of 15, it opened up a whole other world of possibilities. He played trumpet in the school band and switched it out for guitar. Once he started playing regularly with Hull-Muniz, their sound only took a few months to coalesce. The first song they wrote was called “Omaha”, which debuted on their first album last December.
They were later joined by Andrew Newton, who they met when he was running sound at the Prison City Film Festival. He has played bass for over 25 years, beginning with a Mel Bay chord book and a four string bass. He’s attended countless live shows, taking cues from bands like Dream Theater and Lamb of God. Newton now plays a six string and is known by his bandmates as the “Master of the Low End”.
Drummer Angelo Sarmiento came to the band by answering an ad posted at One Music Square. He was heavily influenced by his father, who exposed him to a wide range of music from a very young age. He grew up watching concerts on film, which allowed him another level of observation than just listening.
“When I saw bands like Rush and Metallica, I was always drawn to the drummer,” said Sarmiento.
He started playing drums at the age of 10. When he joined the band, they were playing under the name “A Time to Kill”. They renamed their band when they all relocated to Huntsville to put more energy into their collective craft. After a few years of performing together, they’ve developed a mutual respect for input and constructive criticism.
“We become one for the song,” said Newton. This openness to real collaboration has allowed them to improve their technical skills, which has only added to their appeal at venues like the BFE Rock Bar and Acadia Bar. Their vocals shine through, whether it’s a high energy track like “Vilify” or a love song like “Her” that showcases their ability to harmonize.
The talent of each member has settled into a groove that compliments the whole. Their tendency to improve upon what they’ve done in the past and their dedication to the clan that creates it is a mark of longevity in the business. It’s a brotherhood that doesn’t revolve around a single ego, and they all agree on which direction they’re headed.
“We had a pretty strong chemistry from the start. Over time, the flow has gotten easier, and we build off each other. We approach our shows with the same mindset. We all want to show the crowd a good time. I have really high hopes for where our band is going,” said Sarmiento.
Driven by the energy of performing for a live audience, the band has every intention of taking their skills as far as they can reach. Newton aspires to play House of Blues in Houston en route to a European tour.
This fits perfectly with the deep desire of Hull-Muniz to play Wacken Open Air in Germany, which is one of the largest heavy metal music festivals in the world.
One of their biggest fans is their promoter and producer Paul Shiver. Known to most locals as the founder of the Prison City Film Festival, he has been producing music for 30 years. He has no doubt that Submit Thy Will is going to reach the upper echelon of the metal world. His confidence in their talent is the impetus to adding more music to the annual film festival, as well as producing their next album.
“Every artist needs a solid support system and we have that. Paul and his family have been a huge help to all of us, as well as our own families. For them to believe in us the way they do is an important part of how far we’ve come and how much further we will go,” said Sarmiento.
You can catch the band at the B52 Brewing Company in Conroe on May 27. To purchase tickets to the June 3 show, visit eventbrite.com. For more on the artists, find them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/submitthywill/ or visit their website at http://submitthywill.com/wp/.
