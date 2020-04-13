TDCJ logo

There have been 85 employees, staff or contractors and 193 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the agency announced Monday. 

Two additional facilities were placed on precautionary lockdown Monday — the Crain and Leblanc Units. 

The lockdowns are impacting 26,572 offenders across the state. 

The following TDCJ Units are currently in lockdown: Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clements, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle, Goree, Hutchins, Jordan, Leblanc, Murray, Robertson, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne

The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.

Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic, but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE.

All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.

WALKER COUNTY UNIT UPDATE

UNITS PENDING NEGATIVE POSITIVE MED. RESTRICTION MED. ISOLATION 
BYRD 0117 
ELLIS 0139 0
ESTELLE 625 1769 
GOREE62 
HOLLIDAY
HUNTSVILLE 
WYNNE 27 1729 32 

WORK LOCATIONS WITH POSITIVE EMPLOYEE TEST

Work Locations: Bell, Clements, Crain, Estelle, ETTF, Henley, Holiday, Hospital Galveston, Jester 1, Jordan, Murray, Robertson, Segovia, Skyview, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Woodman, Wynne

Division/Employer: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham

