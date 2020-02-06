A portion of West Frontage Road will be closed this weekend, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
The road will be closed between Park Road 40 and the temporary southbound Interstate 45 entrance ramp south of Augusta Drive from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. Northbound interstate traveling to Veterans Memorial Parkway must take Exit 114 to FM 1374.
The closure is necessary for crews to place drainage structures across the West Frontage Road north of Park Road 40. Park Road 40 will remain open during the closure of the West Frontage Road.
Portable message boards are in place in affected areas and detour signs will direct traffic.
