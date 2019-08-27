A portion of Interstate 45 frontage road will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday evening until 4 a.m. on Friday as crews with the Texas Department of Transportation prepares to demolish the Hwy. 19 southbound bridge.
Crews will close the frontage road that is running underneath the flyover.
"The closure is necessary to demolish the existing Hwy. 19 southbound bridge, and to protect the traveling public from the potential hazard of falling material during the demolition," TxDOT public information officer Bobby Collwell said.
The temporary entrance ramp from Hwy. 75 to northbound I-45 will be open in front of the Goree Unit during this time to allow northbound traffic access to I-45.
Message Boards will alert travelers of the closure and the opening of the temporary entrance ramp. Detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to guide traffic through the detour.
The construction of the six miles widening project, Segment 1B of IH-45 from 0.5 miles north of Vick Springs Road to 0.3 miles north of SH 19 is under way. This project will widen IH-45 to six lanes and will replace the State Park Road 40 bridges and southbound SH 19 Flyover. During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. IH-45 and southbound SH 19 will also be closed at various times for safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
The reconstruction of IH-45 will take place in two major phases. Phase 1 is under way and will include the addition of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, northbound SH 19 Bridge and a new southbound SH 19 flyover. Phase 2, will include replacement of the Park Road 40 bridges. Johnson Bros. Corporation, a Southland Company was awarded the construction contract for the amount of $116,878,722.89.
