The first day of early in-person voting in the Lone Star State saw a large amount of enthusiasm from Texans looking to cast a ballot in the presidential election.

And thankfully for Walker County voters, the day came and went without the long lines that have formed in several other communities.

According to the Walker County Elections Office, there were a total of 1,725 who checked-in during the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Local officials noted that Walker County experienced delays in sending out mail ballots due to statewide litigation. Voters who have already requested to vote by mail should have started receiving their ballots over the weekend. If you requested a mail ballot and have not yet received it, you are encouraged to please wait and give it a little more time.

There are three weeks of early voting remaining.

Once you receive your mail ballot you may vote and deliver it in-person to the Early Voting Clerk’s office located inside the Walker County Annex at 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Suite 114 in Huntsville. Voters requesting to vote by mail, but who no longer wish to do so must surrender their unvoted mail ballot at the poll place before being issued an in-person ballot.

Early voting in-person will resume Wednesday at the Walker County Storm Shelter from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.