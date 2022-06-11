AUSTIN — About 56% of gun owners say it is more important to curb gun violence than to protect gun rights, according to a national NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist Poll released Thursday.
A separate poll of Texas teachers found overwhelming opposition to proposals to arm teachers, with nearly half saying school shootings could affect decisions about whether or not they continue working in schools.
Following a mass shooting in Uvalde last month, where a gunman killed 21 in an elementary school, 59% of all Americans, including those who don’t own guns, said they are more in favor of controlling gun violence than protecting gun rights, the poll said. The poll surveyed more than 1,063 adults between May 31 and June 6, less than two weeks after Uvalde.
In addition, 86% of registered voters nationally said they would definitely vote for a congressional candidate who supports increased funding for mental health screening and treatment. About 82% said they would vote for candidates who support required background checks for gun purchases at gun shows or private sales, and 74% said they would support candidates in favor of so-called “red flag” laws.
"Recent mass shootings have, again, put the debate about gun safety on the table for decision-makers," Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion Lee Miringoff said in a statement. "One side calls for greater gun restrictions while the other believes it is a mental health issue. The findings say Americans want to address both."
The poll, however, highlighted stark differences between Republicans and Democrats on how to address gun violence. Whereas 93% of Democrats said they would definitely vote for a candidate for Congress seeking stricter gun laws, only 28% of Republicans said they would.
These different perspectives were underscored Wednesday in a Congressional House Committee on Oversight and Reform meeting.
As Democratic lawmakers begged their Republican counterparts to hear the pain in the testimony of Uvalde and Buffalo survivors and victims’ families, Republican leaders pointed to lack of fathers in homes and breakdown in morality as the cause of more gun violence.
GOP leaders said that laws requiring universal background checks and raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm do not work, as criminals already do not adhere to laws. Instead, lawmakers favored hardening schools and arming teachers, even as a majority of educators do not want to have guns in their classrooms.
Where gun reform advocates said banning assault weapons would “absolutely” save the lives of teachers and students, opponents said these laws “suffer from serious constitutional and practical defects.”
A Texas AFT survey of Texas school employees released Wednesday found that 77% of respondents do not want to be armed to confront a shooter in their schools.
The survey also found that 90% of Texas school employees have worried about a shooting happening at their school, with 42% saying the Uvalde shooting may affect their decision to return to school.
This survey of 5,100 Texas K-12 school employees, higher-ed employees, parents and community leaders was conducted a week after the Uvalde shooting.
Texas AFT President Zeph Capo said the Uvalde shooting has added another layer to reasons why teachers are questioning the profession.
“Trying to arm teachers is risky and counterproductive,” Capo said. “Teachers can’t be expected to become highly-trained law enforcement officers and use guns in a crisis without endangering students or themselves.”
An overwhelming majority of respondents said they supported comprehensive background checks, “red flag” laws and raising the minimum age for all legal gun purchases to 21.
Almost all respondents — 96% — said more public education funding would also help prevent violence.
“If our current leaders will not act, we must elect new ones in November,” Capo said. “We must vote out any candidate or elected official who says they support public education but refuse to act against the murder of our schoolchildren and teachers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.