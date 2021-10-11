Polk County hosting Cow Country congress at Baker Ranch

Polk County AgriLife Extension is excited to be hosting the 2021 Cow Country Congress on October 29 at Baker Ranch. Cow Country Congress is a long running multi-county extension program and this marks the first time it has taken place in Polk County. Other East Texas counties participating include Leon, Freestone, Walker, Trinity, Houston, and Madison.
According to Matthew March, AgriLife Extension Agent, “This program will bring specialists in the field of beef production to Polk County. I am thrilled that we can bring such expertise and knowledge to our local producers. I hope producers will take this opportunity to learn new skills they can add to their operation and improve their bottom line.”
Topics will include supplementation for reproductive efficiency, marketing cattle, forage planning for spring, and profit driven breeding plan. In addition, there will be agriculture industry vendors to visit with attendees. Local business can register to be a vendor.
Cow Country Congress will take place October 29 at Baker Ranch, 3750 West FM 1988, Livingston, TX 77351. Registration starts at 8:00 am with lunch provided. Cost is $20 for participants who register before October 22 and $30 after. Vendor registration is $200.
For more information or to register contact the extension office at (936) 327-6828.
This program is an example of the ongoing series of community education programs on timber and vegetation management, range and pasture issues, water management, creating productive habitat and more, all offered by the Polk County AgriLife Extension. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides equal opportunities in its programs and employment to all persons, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The Texas A&M University System, U. S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating.
