Nelson Alfred Thompson was born in Russellville, Alabama in 1946. He contracted polio at the age of five. Thompson’s initial symptoms of leg pain, breathing problems, and frequent falls were not immediately recognized by the older physician he first saw. Thankfully the new doctor who came to replace him was fresh out of medical school and recognized the symptoms immediately.
Dr. Sproul dispatched an ambulance to take Thompson to Birmingham, Alabama, to the only polio treatment facility in the state at that time. Thompson was put in an iron lung, which is a mechanical respirator that encloses most of the body and simulates breathing by regulating air pressure.
“I was in shock. I didn’t know where my parents were or what the strange noises were that were coming from the machine,” Thompson said.
He spent six months in the iron lung, and underwent 16 surgeries over the next dozen years. Thompson’s body had to be bent back at the hips, knees, and ankles before being put in a full body cast for six to eight weeks.
Thompson had pins and rods pushed through these same joints three different times and he endured countless hours of physical therapy meant to strengthen the muscles that the disease systematically breaks down. These treatments were primarily in Warm Springs, Georgia where Franklin Delano Roosevelt also found relief from his own polio symptoms before he became president. All therapies at that time were geared toward the goal of walking, but Thompson never regained the strength and mobility to do so.
There are three known types of the virus: paralytic, non-paralytic and post polio. Thompson contracted paralytic polio. The mortality rate for acute paralytic polio is now 5-15% with permanent weakness in two thirds of patients. When Thompson contracted polio, the death rate for his type was 70%. He was fortunate to have survived, but part of what he endured as a result went far beyond physical suffering.
“I was socially isolated and had almost no friends,” Thompson said. “Nothing back then was handicap accessible, but my father built a long ramp for me to be able to leave the house.”
It is estimated that 300,000 people across the United States are survivors of polio that have mild to severe symptoms, and that one fourth to one half of them will develop some form of post polio symptoms.
Jean-Martin Charcot first described Post-Polio Syndrome in 1875, but it was not widely accepted by the medical community until the late 1980s. Post polio can occur 15 to 40 years after the first infection. Thompson would later develop post polio.
Polio causes symptoms ranging from fatigue, intolerance to cold and breathing problems, to severe muscle atrophy and paralysis. The virus is highly contagious. It’s estimated that more than 90% of carriers present no symptoms, but can still spread to others. Children under the age of five are at the highest risk of contracting the disease, and there is still no existing cure.
According to data from the World Health Organization and UNICEF in 2021, 25 million children across the globe did not receive routine vaccinations since the beginning of COVID-19. The pandemic greatly affected the ability of health care workers to deliver vaccines across the globe.
Doctors and nurses who would have traveled to war torn countries or natural disaster areas were restricted by travel bans while production and supply chain issues have further compounded the problem. In countries with poor infrastructure and sanitation, hard to reach populations, and military conflict the virus has reemerged as vaccination rates declined.
The first polio epidemic in the United States occurred in 1894. Within the next 45 years, the disease disabled an average of 35,000 people each year. By 1952, it became one of the most communicable diseases among children across the nation. Before vaccines were available, outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis per year.
The first inactivated vaccine was developed between 1953 and 1955 by Jonas Salk. The oral vaccine, which contains a weakened version of the live virus was first formulated by Albert Sabin in 1960. The success rate of the oral vaccine was so high that it replaced Salk’s version in some countries.
The live virus version remained the vaccine of choice across the world because of the immune response it induces. In rare instances, the live virus in the oral vaccine can mutate and become infectious, causing new outbreaks. The inactivated version is the only vaccine that has been used in the United States since 2000 because it does not pose the risk of mutation.
No cases of the virus have originated in the United States since 1979. But in July of this year, a case was reported to the Center for Disease Control on an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County, New York. Reports indicate that the infected person contracted the virus from an international traveler.
The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City after it was detected in May in both Rockland and Orange County. These two counties have a 20% lower rate of vaccination against polio compared to the rest of the state of New York. Rockland experienced a serious outbreak of measles in 2019, which was directly linked to the large number of unvaccinated people in the area.
The resurgence of the polio virus prompted Thompson and his wife Gwen to agree to speak on the subject at their church in hopes of helping the community understand how debilitating the disease can be. The other thing they wish to highlight is how to live a full life in spite of it.
Thompson majored in physics at the University of Alabama and attended graduate school at Mississippi State, earning a degree in computer science. He was hired straight out of college to work for Texas Instruments. In all his years of isolation, Thompson gravitated toward science and math, with a special affinity for programming. He used that talent to contribute to laser radar technology that could detect incoming missiles for the Department of Defense. Thompson also worked on projects for the Dutch government in the Netherlands.
Thompson went on to build and market space shuttle simulators for the Singer Link Division employed by NASA in the 80s. His work for NASA contractors brought him to Houston where he remained employed in the field until his retirement in 2017 at the age of 71. It was in Clear Lake where he met his wife Gwen through a social outing with friends from the Bay Area Unitarian Church. They moved to Huntsville in 2019 and will celebrate 20 years of marriage in July of 2023.
Thompson is working on a book to be called “Tales from a Wild Wheelchair” about his unlikely adventures that have included skydiving, sailing, and backpacking across Europe. He has had a lifelong fascination with stars and constellations, and built telescopes by hand to view them in the days before such things could be purchased. Thompson currently attends programs at the SHSU Planetarium and Observatory led by his brother in law Michael Prokosch.
“It seems on the surface that I’ve lived a charmed life, and that may be true, but I’ve also been thrown from wheelchairs and endured discrimination and physical suffering. As a child I glanced up at the stars, which had become my only friends. I swore that one day I would have friends, and love, and adventures. Sometimes it still hurts, but you can’t take the sky away from me,” Thompson said.
Thompson recommends two books on the subject: “The Polio Paradox” by Richard L. Bruno and “Post Polio Syndrome” by Julie K Silver. Nelson’s presentation will be at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept 4 at the Thoreau Woods Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 144 E Mosley Ln, Huntsville.
