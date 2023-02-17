Huntsville police continue to investigate the shooting deaths of James Jones, 18, of Huntsville, and Cruz Garcia, 18, of Livingston, that happened around midnight Feb. 4 during a house party near Nineteenth Street and Avenue O.
Detectives arrested two men on charges related to the shooting. Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, both of Livingston, were taken into custody Feb. 4.
Lewis was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $250,000 and as of Friday remained in Walker County Jail.
Johnson was charged with Assault, a class A misdemeanor. HPD reported that Johnson was being held on a $50,000 dollar bond, however, jail records indicate that he was released on a $2,000 bond on Feb. 10.
Walker County EMS, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Sam Houston State University police officers, and deputies from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist the morning of the shooting.
Four victims were located at the scene, and all were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Two of the victims eventually succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The two remaining shooting victims, who are note being named, have since recovered and been released from the hospital, according to Assistant Chief of Police Jim Barnes.
Barnes said HPD investigators worked quickly the morning of the shooting, gathering information regarding a large party at a home where a fight broke out.
"More than one person produced a gun and opened fire," Barnes said. "The is a tragic, sad situation.”
If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 or 936-435-8001 after hours. Anonymous tips are also accepted by the Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers hotline at (936) 294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.