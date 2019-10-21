The Huntsville Police Department is reaching out to the Public for more information regarding a hit and run accident that occurred on Sunday, October 20 at approximately 3:20 a.m.
Police say the incident involved a motorcycle on Montgomery Road at Elks Drive. The suspect's vehicle will most likely have heavy front end damage.
If you know anything about this accident, please contact HPD Corporal Bennett at 936-291-5480. You may remain anonymous with tips by contacting Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.