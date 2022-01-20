Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.