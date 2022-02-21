The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place early Friday morning.
Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. Friday to reports of multiple shots fired in the direction of a home in the 90 block of Brunch Avenue.
Police said an unknown suspect discharged an estimated five shots, striking the home and a vehicle in the parking lot. The house was occupied by the victim and their children at the time.
“Fortunately, no one was struck by the bullets, but it could have been a much worse situation,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson with the department.
The victim reported that the incident could be in relation to one of their kids having an altercation with another student at school earlier that day, however, the investigation is ongoing.
“Detectives are investigating this and if we can figure out who did it, we’ll certainly bring charges to them,” Barnes said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department on its non-emergency line at 936-291-5480 or share a tip with Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.