The Huntsville Police Department is seeking a motive in a shooting that took place Thursday in Huntsville, leaving a man in serious condition.
“We’re not quite sure of the motive of the shooting at this point, our victim said they knew each other, that they were friends with each other, but for some reason, our suspect was having a rough day and shot the victim when he tried to give him a hug,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson with the department.
The victim reported he was getting his hair cut at a barber shop at approximately 3:30 p.m., Feb. 24, in the 1700 block of 11th St. when he saw a man he only knew as “School,” later identified by the community as 63 year-old Kenard Ray Robinson. Familiar with Robinson, the victim said he began playing around with the suspect and went in for a hug, however, it was apparently an unwelcome gesture for Robinson, who reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim, with the bullet striking through his arm, into his back and out the front.
“The victim appears that he will live, but he’s in pretty serious condition,” Barnes said, adding that the victim was transported via ambulance to a Houston area hospital.
Robinson has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has advised family members that he is willing to “shoot it out” with any law enforcement attempting to apprehend him. He is a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 235 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.
It is believed that Robinson may have fled to the Houston area, those with information are asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 or Crimestoppers at 936-294-9494.
